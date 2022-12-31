PLATTSBURGH — For the first time since opening in 1958, Palmer Veterinary Clinic has expanded their ownership to include a friend instead of a family member.
Veterinarian Nicholas Sherman, who has worked at the popular Plattsburgh clinic since 2019, officially joined on as co-owner in November.
Sherman now joins an exclusive ownership group of long-time veterinarian George Palmer, George’s son, Dr. Glenn Palmer and now, himself.
George’s father, Dr. Lynn Palmer, had established Palmer Veterinary Clinic in 1958 as a solo practitioner providing care for dairy cattle and other livestock and pets. The two then continued to expand the practice with a new building in 1990, along with additional associate veterinarians.
In 2016, Glenn became co-owner, and now, 2022 will mark the joining of these two veterinary families.
“I am proud to see these two young men working hard at operating and improving the business while also taking care of their families at home,” George said.
“I know it is not easy but serving the community while raising a family is a true privilege.”
Glenn, 36, and Sherman, 36, are both native to the Clinton County area. Glenn went to school at Beekmantown and Sherman went to Seton. They both then attended Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine, where they became friends.
Out of college, their veterinary careers took them to several different places, but ultimately, both ended up back in Plattsburgh at Palmer Veterinary Clinic.
Sherman, whose grandfather, Dr. Lawrence Sherman, also owned a veterinary practice in Plattsburgh years ago, told the Press-Republican Wednesday that not much is expected to change with him joining the ownership.
He even turned down adding his name to the business.
“My bigger drive is just to continue to provide care for the community, but also, provide a good workplace for the people that work here and the whole spectrum of what a small business means to me,” Sherman said.
“That’s kind of more of my drive than necessarily changing anything.”
If anything, Glenn said, their vet has a better structure overall with the two of them on board.
“We have complementary skill sets and it is pretty fortuitous, in that regard, that Nick has a greater passion for small animals and I have a greater passion for large animals,” he said.
“I think one of the cool things about our practice is that we really are truly a mixed animal practice and everybody that’s here is genuinely interested in a lot of different areas of veterinary medicine, which makes the experience variable and non-routine for everybody.”
George added that it was especially important to keep the business in local hands and out of corporate ownership.
“In the ‘70s and ‘80s … you either became an owner at the practice or you moved on, you weren’t expected to stay on as associates. and then whether it’s because costs of becoming an owner became so hard or what I’m not sure it slowly evolved to having more and more associate vets and less vets involved in ownership,” he said.
“Most people in my position would sell to corporate ownership, just to take your retirement and cash out.”
Glenn said keeping the ownership local also allows them to be in control of their own futures and decision making for the business.
“I think we just share the common belief and goal that at the end of the day, we want to be in charge of and responsible for what we do,” he said.
“Which means that the successes and failures come back on us and that’s the way we want to be.”
