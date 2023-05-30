SARANAC LAKE — Paddling enthusiasts across the North Country are invited to the Schroon Paddle Challenge and Saranac Lake Paddling Challenge to take part in Celebrate Paddling month this year.
The Saranac Lake Paddling Challenge will begin Thursday, June 1 and the Schroon Lake Paddling Challenge launches Saturday, June 10.
The Schroon Lake Paddling Challenge is organized by The Schroon Lake Chamber of Commerce, Town of Schroon, Schroon Lake Association, and Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism (ROOST).
The Saranac Lake Paddling Challenge is organized by the Saranac Lake Chamber of Commerce and the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism, as well as local businesses.
Participants in the Schroon Lake Paddle Challenge will paddle along the Schroon River and across a narrow section of Schroon Lake to the town beach — a distance of approximately 6.7 miles.
The Schroon Paddle Challenge comprises three paddles within the Schroon Lake Watershed: the Schroon River Paddle, the Schroon River to Schroon Lake Paddle, and the Paradox Lake Paddle.
Immediately after the event, there will be a reception in the Schroon Boathouse Theater located at 20 Dock St, Schroon Lake, NY, with a live band, snacks, and non-alcoholic drinks.
Each paddle is approximately 4.5 miles, one-way, participants can either arrange a shuttle for a one-way trip or paddle back to their starting point.
Participants in the Saranac Lake Paddle Challenge will span five routes including South creek to Second Pong, a distance of 7 miles; Second Pond to Lake Flower, a distance of 6 miles; Saranac River from Pine Street to McCasland Bridge, a distance of 5 miles; St. Regis Chain of Lakes, a distance of 5 miles and Follensby Clear Pond Loop, a total of 4 miles.
Finishers will earn the Schroon Paddle Challenge patch or Saranac Lake Paddle Challenge patch upon completing the challenge. Those who are able to complete all paddles over a single weekend (Friday-Sunday) will earn an “Ultra” patch.
Challenge participants must register to receive their patches.
The Schroon Paddle Challenge and Saranac Lake Paddling Challenge aim to celebrate paddling, as well as educate participants about important preservation, conservation and sustainability efforts within the region’s waterways.
Liz Murray, Saranac Lake Paddling Challenge organizer and avid kayaker, was inspired by the Tupper Lake Triad Paddling Challenge and wanted to bring a similar experience to Saranac Lake.
“This has been an educational and shared process, one that has underscored our collective commitment to the importance of paddling in the Saranac Lake region,” Kenzie Marine, ROOST’s Saranac Lake regional manager, said.
“We extend our gratitude to the Saranac Lake Village, NYS Department of Conservation (DEC), and all other parties involved in successfully launching the Saranac Lake Paddling Challenge. This offers another unique opportunity for paddling enthusiasts to explore the beauty of Saranac Lake’s waters and forge unforgettable memories. We are truly grateful for the commitment to promoting outdoor recreation and fostering a deep appreciation for our natural surroundings.”
According to Sydney Aveson, communications coordinator at the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism (ROOST), one of the most crucial things people should know before tackling the paddling challenges is the importance of ensuring that their boats are clean and dry between paddles or before moving to a different waterway.
“‘Clean. Drain. Dry.’ is a simple three-step process that all boaters can follow to prevent the spread of invasive aquatic species, which can threaten a healthy ecosystem,” she said.
Boaters can do their part by finding a decontamination station to wash their boats before entering another body of water.
To find a decontamination station visit https://www.adkwatershed.org/boat-wash-stations .
For more information or to register for the paddle challenge visit https://www.adirondackhub.com/schroon-paddle-challenge or https://www.saranaclake.com/saranac-lake-paddling-challenge .
