PLATTSBURGH — From the soccer field to the solar system, Press-Republican coverage scored big in the 2021 New York Press Association Better Newspaper Contest.
The paper took home six awards in the association’s annual contest spanning 2,481 entries from 132 newspapers statewide.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Sports Editor Joey LaFranca took home first place for Best Sports Action photo for his photo of Plattsburgh State’s women’s soccer player Avery Durgan watching her shot sail past a diving Casleton goalie in a game last September.
“The action of the goalie and the kicker in this picture, as well as the framing of the ball, gives the reader an excellent idea of what’s going on,” the judges noted.
LaFranca also took third place in Best Sports Feature Photo for his shot of AuSable Valley’s Raegan Schier jumping into the arms of Jenna Stanley after scoring the game-winning goal against Northeastern Clinton in a girls Northern Soccer League game last October.
“Timing in life is everything,” the judges noted, praising the shot’s emotion and lighting.
Staff Writer Fernando Alba took third place in the Best Sports Action Photo category for his shot of Peru quarterback Zach O’Connell being swarmed by a bunch of Hornet tacklers during a game last April.
“Great action happening in this photo,” the judges praised.
ARTS COVERAGE
In the writing categories, features writer Robin Caudell took second place in the Best Coverage of the Arts.
Caudell’s entries included the article “Going Back: Trio of filmmakers’ doc recounts Holocaust survivor’s return to Poland,” about the filming of a local Holocaust documentary; “Blues in the Schools workshop wows PHS,” about the visit to Plattsburgh High School by blues artist Kevin Burt and “Starstruck,” which profiled local artist Herb Carpenter’s astrophotography artwork.
“All pieces are well written and draw in the reader,” the judges praised. “Photography accompanying the cosmos article pops on the page. Impressive!”
FEATURE WRITING
Staff Writer McKenzie Delisle took third place in the Best Feature Writing category with her article “The Houses on Brinkerhoff and Court Streets,” which explored the history of a pair of spooky-looking but historic Plattsburgh homes.
“Love that the homes weren’t allowed to just fall in and were loved by others,” the judges said, adding that the article was a “great piece.”
LOCAL GOVERNMENT
Finally, Delisle shared the second place award for Best Coverage of Local Government with Staff Writer Cara Chapman.
The award recognized a range of five articles. Two by Chapman tracked the continued local response to COVID-19: “Counties go back into states of emergency” and “Counties await COVID assistance from state.”
Delisle contributed her article “Gibbs slams mayor’s office” about a heated encounter between City Councilor Elizabeth Gibbs and Mayor Chris Rosenquest.
Chapman rounded out the coverage with “Board: Conroy petition invalid,” about the political tribulations of former County Legislator Simon Conroy and “City Council votes down mayor’s police chief pick” about a dramatic evening in the search for a new Plattsburgh City Police chief.
The judges praised the reporters’ “effective writing style that drives the point of the story home.”
“Well-written and edited paragraphs move the story along to the next ‘exciting’ event.”
