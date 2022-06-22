Peru’s Cam Riggs launches a pitch toward Saranac’s Keith Tedford during a Champlain Valley Athletic Conference game on May 2, 1978, in Peru. The Chiefs shut out their opponents, 5-0.
P-R Sports Photo Flashback: June 23, 2022
