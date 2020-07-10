P-R Sports Photo Flashback: July 10, 2020

TOM BERGIN/P-R FILE PHOTO
Northeastern Clinton captured the 1978 Section VII boys golf championship on May 30, for the second year in a row. At right, Section chairman Tom Thompson of Ticonderoga presents the team trophy to captain and low medalist for the day, John Kirk. From left, coach Dave Mayer, Derek Mossey, Dan Heath, Tim Bylow, Phil Cox, Cam Forey, Kirk and Thompson pose for a photo. The Cougars beat runner-up Moriah by six strokes at Ticonderoga Country Club.
