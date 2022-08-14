Owens: Castelli has crossover political appeal

PLATTSBURGH — Nathan Bond is ready to vote.
The 18-year-old from Plattsburgh is set cast his first-ever ballots in this year’s primary and general elections.
And speaking to the Press-Republican Sunday, he hopes his support will help Matt Castelli win a seat in Congress.
CANVASSING EVENT
Bond was one of about two dozen people who turned out for a Castelli campaign event Sunday afternoon in Plattsburgh to canvass for the congressional candidate’s campaign.
Castelli is facing off against fellow Democrat Matt Putorti in the 21st Congressional District Democratic Primary Election to win the chance to challenge Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) in the November general election on the Democratic line.
Castelli spoke to attendees at the Sunday campaign event, while also hosting former NY-21 Congressman Bill Owens, a Democrat who held the seat from 2009 to 2015.
‘CAN HAPPEN HERE TOO’
Pointing to the recent Democrat-led rejection of an abortion measure in Kansas, Owens argued that Castelli’s campaign has the appeal to pull crossover votes from Republican and independent voters.
“That can happen here too and we can pull from the Republicans if we have a rational campaign of the type that Matt and other Democrats are running,” he said.
Both Owens and Castelli discussed the implications of the recent raid by FBI agents of former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.
Owens accused Stefanik of “blindly” accepting Trump’s denial of any wrong-doing while Castelli said the congresswoman was “leading a war against law enforcement” in criticizing the FBI’s actions.
Contrasting Castelli’s decision-making to Stefanik’s, Owens told the crowd that Castelli would “make decisions based on the facts he has in front of him, not the facts he wants to see.”
TRUST IMPORTANT
And beyond specific campaign issues, it was that general sense of trust that many who attended the event said they supported in Castelli compared to Stefanik.
Greg Gaul, 71, of Peru said that Castelli “can look people in the eye and you can trust what he’s saying based on his experience.”
“He’s looking out for his country, not his party.”
On the other end of the age spectrum, Bond echoed that sense that Castelli would look out for him and his community more than Stefanik had been.
“He’s not wanting to have things (just) benefit him, but to benefit everyone else,” Bond said.
FORMER STEFANIK VOTER
Laura Holzer, 61, of Saranac had previously voted for Stefanik, but said the congresswoman’s rightward shift has since burned her trust.
“Because of her, what seems to be, alliance with the MAGA crowd, she seems to be anti-democracy and anti-law enforcement,” Holzer said. “You can’t be supportive of what happened on Jan. 6 and call yourself pro-law enforcement.”
In the wake of the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, Stefanik released a statement condemning the violence as “unacceptable & anti-American.”
But Stefanik still objected to electors from four states that President Joe Biden won in 2020, based on what she deemed concerns about alleged election irregularities.
An analysis published by the Adirondack Daily Enterprise found her objections to contain some true statements mixed with half-truths and ommissions.
‘WILL FIGHT FOR US’
Bill Bereza, 64, also of Saranac, said he was a lifelong Republican before the election of Donald Trump as president.
Bereza said he felt that Stefanik was working more to further her political career than to help the residents of the North Country.
“She wants to further herself in Washington and with the Washington elite,” he said, “So we need somebody like Matt who is actually understanding what’s going on and will fight for us at home.”
Bereza said he supported Tedra Cobb in her campaigns against Stefanik.
“Unfortunately, they (didn’t) have the money and the name recognition to beat her, so hopefully Matt will be able to take care of that,” he said.
