LAKE PLACID — To celebrate living the Olympic values, the New York Olympic Regional Development Authority (ORDA) will commemorate the birth of the modern Olympic Games and the establishment of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
The celebration will take place Thursday, June 23, free and open to the public. A series of activities has been schedule throughout the day.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Olympic Center, spectators will learn about the Lake Placid Figure Skating Championships competitions held in the modernized 1980 Herb Brooks Arena and the 1932 Jack Shea Arena.
At 1 p.m. at the Conference Center, Kathleen Cutone, Team USA leader for the Beijing Winter Games and Winter World University Games athlete, will give a presentation titled “Big Dreams” aimed at inspiring young athletes.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second floor of the Conference Center, an 80s themed exhibit will be open featuring historical objects from the 1980 games in Lake Placid. The temporary location for the Lake Placid Olympic Museum will also feature their new logo, and a planned museum space opening later this year.
From 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. a meet and greet will be held at Mt. Van Hoevenberg. Guests of all ages can talk with Olympic athletes and learn about the competitions. This event will also hold a program discovery for youth to explore various clubs and organizations.
From 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. ORDA and the US Olympic and Paralympic Training Center are partnering to host an Olympic and Paralympic Day Run/Walk/Wheel on Mt. Van Hoevenberg. Participants can choose between a 2K and 5K distance. All are encouraged to participate.
At 6:30 p.m. there will be a screening of Miracle, free of charge, at the Palace Theatre located at 2430 Main Street in Lake Placid.
Food will be available for purchase at the 81-18 Cafe at Mt. Van Hoevenberg before, during and after all events.
