The second quarter honor roll for the 2022-23 academic year at Willsboro Central School is listed below.
Grade 7 Honors: Kierstin Brown, Emma Madison Jacques, Wyatt Andrew Palmer.
Grade 7 High Honors: Daniel Bordonaro, Maci Marie Gagnier, Lilly Santillo, Kevin Joseph Sayward.
Grade 8 Honors: Isabella Cross, Shelbie-Lynn Gardiner, Tess Lobdell.
Grade 8 High Honors: Fallon Dean, Sylas Laferriere, Raegan Morgan, Julia Valachovic.
Grade 9 Honors: Connor Brice Crowningshield, Gavin Avery Hathaway, Cora King, Laney Rae Nolette, Audrey Brin Walker.
Grade 9 High Honors: Peyton Leerkes.
Grade 10 Honors: Parker Allen Aubin, Maddisen Kyra Benway, Katherine Estus.
Grade 10 High Honors: Lucas Drinkwine, Holden Karrick, Danielle Opilda Reithel.
Grade 11 Honors: Tristen Mae Benway, Onterrio LaDuke, Thankful Nielsen, Lacey Mae Nolette, Autumn Phinney, Hunter John Whalen.
Grade 11 High Honors: McKinley Nicole Belzile, Dakota Harrison, Kaleb Holzer, Hailey King, Lynae MacDougal, Emily Jean Mitchell, Danica Santillo.
Grade 12 Honors: Logan Jaquish.
Grade 12 High Honors: Mallory Catherine Arnold, Abbigail Bruno, Nathan Collazo, Kyla Rae Crowningshield, Isabella Harrison, Erica Leah Klein, Cleo Lobdell, Koert Patrick Newton, Lexi Lee Nolette, Finnley Wayne Walker, Maya Williams.
