When snow melts, what does it become?
It becomes Spring.
This is one of my all- time favorite sayings, surpassing “it is what it is” and “you get what you get”.
If it were not written by a person named Anonymous, I would send a thank you card.
Yes, I send thank you cards, not thank you emails, or Facebook posts.
I guess I’m old-fashioned, or maybe I’m just old enough to remember that courtesy, while not common, should be extended whenever possible.
TICK TALK
I have a couple of things to tell you about today.
Since tick season is upon us and gets really fired up in May when the tiny nymphs are active, I am offering you the opportunity to participate in a live Zoom meeting on Tuesday, April 28, titled Don’t Get Ticked NY.
I was scheduled to present this to several organizations this month, but that’s not possible because of health concerns.
I think the information is important for you to know in order to protect yourselves, families, and pets so I am making it available to everyone. This is a free presentation.
I will begin at noon with a 20-minute session geared to young children, and at 12:30 the program for adults and older children will begin.
Registration at: tinyurl.com/y72rqr22
MASTER GARDENERS
In May, we will begin recruiting for Master Gardener Volunteer training which starts next September.
I know that’s a long way off, but there is an application process, interviews, and of course we need to put together our teaching tools and the items you will need to be a qualified Master Gardener Volunteer.
If you love gardening and volunteering your time for worthwhile projects with like-minded folks, you may want to consider this. More information to come.
GARDENING NEWSLETTER
Our newsletter, North Country Gardening has been posted to our website.
In addition to the on-line version, we have been mailing about 800 newsletter to the public.
Because our office is closed, although we have not stopped working, we are not able to mail out hard copies.
If you receive it, or know anyone who does, in the mail, know that it can be accessed at tinyurl.com/ycuuukcn.
Check out my blog while you’re there. I have supplied links to lots of good gardening information and other information we are updating daily to keep you informed.
The cooking videos featuring out Nutrition educator Jordy Kivett are great.
Jolene Wallace is the consumer horticulture educator for Cornell Cooperative Extension in Clinton County. Contact her at 561-7450 or jmw442@cornell.edu.
cfm?event=don%27tgetticked_209
In May we will begin recruiting for Master Gardener Volunteer training which starts next September. I know that’s a long way off, but there is an application process, interviews, and of course we need to put together our teaching tools and the items you will need to be a qualified Master Gardener Volunteer. If you love gardening and volunteering your time for worthwhile projects with like-minded folks, you may want to consider this. More information to come.
Our newsletter, North Country Gardening has been posted to our website. In addition to the on-line version, we have been mailing about 800 newsletter to the public. Because our office is closed, although we have not stopped working we are not able to mail out hard copies. If you receive it, or know anyone who does, in the mail, know that it can be accessed at http://cceclinton.org/gardening/north-country-gardening-newsletters Check out my blog while you’re there. I have supplied links to lots of good gardening information and other information we are updating daily to keep you informed. The cooking videos featuring out Nutrition educator Jordy Kivett are great.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.