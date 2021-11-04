Defendants recently indicted in a Clinton County murder case are also facing felony weapons charges related to the use of “an aquarium part” and a “toolbox,” according to reports of the indictment. The newspaper said that one of the defendants struck the victim in the head multiple times with a toolbox; no description was given of how the aquarium part was used.
Perhaps you wonder how these ordinary items can be illegal weapons? New York has very detailed provisions in Penal Law 265 concerning unlawful weapon possession. Having some weapons is against the law regardless of how they are used. These include specific kinds of knives, plastic or metal knuckles, and “Kung Fu” stars.
In addition, there are “dangerous instruments.” This is any item “which, under the circumstances in which it is used, attempted to be used or threatened to be used, is readily capable of causing death or other serious physical injury.” An otherwise ordinary “instrument, article or substance” can become a “dangerous instrument” - equivalent to a weapon - depending on its use.
The legal effect of using or threatening with a dangerous instrument during a crime is that the instrument can form the basis for a criminal weapons charge. In addition, it can also raise the seriousness of the main crime, like increasing
a misdemeanor assault to a felony assault, or elevating the degree of felony burglary.
Case law has made clear that body parts, like teeth or even the hands of a trained martial arts expert, are not “dangerous instruments” for the purpose of criminal weapons prosecution in New York. There must be the use or threat of using an external object. So, beating someone with your bare hands may still be a serious assault, depending on the extent of injury, but there is not the basis for also charging the possession of a weapon or dangerous instrument.
However, if you wore metal or plastic knuckles during the beating, it is a different story. Similarly, wearing boots when kicking another person is the basis for raising what might be a misdemeanor assault to a felony, due to use of a dangerous instrument - the boots.
The facts of a particular case and how the defendant actually used the object determine whether the item was “readily capable of causing death or other serious physical injury.” Not everything fits the bill. The provable circumstances and context make all of the difference. Every detail matters. A defendant will likely try to dispute the prosecutor’s efforts to show that an object qualifies as a dangerous instrument.
Was the item possessed “with the intent to use it unlawfully?” Was it used aggressively or defensively? Simply holding something doesn’t make it a “dangerous instrument,” unless it can really kill or seriously injure. But if you use the item in a lethal way, like stuffing cloth or a wadded-up paper towel down the victim’s throat, choking them, the “innocent” objects turn into weapons.
The specific facts must be carefully examined. There are reported cases where appellate courts found that possession of a knife, or a stun gun, or pepper spray did not amount to possession of a dangerous instrument in the particular case, because the items were not actually used at the time in a way that was readily capable of causing death or serious injury.
Use of a dangerous instrument is not limited to articles held or worn by the defendant. They can be items that he uses in other ways to injure the victim. For example, a perpetrator who bangs a victim’s head against a curb, sidewalk or wall is using those hard surfaces as dangerous instruments. This elevates the seriousness of the assault charge, even though the dangerous instrument was not actually “possessed” by the defendant.
The police and prosecutor evaluate the evidence and make the decision whether it supports bringing a weapons charge. If there is a trial, the judge will give instructions on the law, and the jury will decide whether it was proven beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant used a particular item in a way that “was readily capable of causing death or serious physical injury,” and done with the intent to use it unlawfully.
Penny Clute was Clinton County district attorney from 1989 through 2001, then Plattsburgh City Court judge until her retirement in January 2012.
