Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.
This year has tested those ideals for the United States more than any other in recent memory.
Crowds have taken to the streets, with the specter of death and infection hanging over, to demand the right to chart their own destinies.
No matter how you might feel about their causes, such marches are very much in the spirit of this day and, indeed, our founding energy.
So with a virus putting a halt to fireworks and barbecues, we would ask all Americans to take a second to think about where we go from here.
It was 244 years ago today that our founders declared that it was a self-evident truth of the world that "all men are created equal."
Of course, after making such a declaration, the founders walked back out into a very unequal world.
But by putting those words to paper, they set a challenge: for Americans to always work to live up to those ideals.
And Americans have: from the abolitionists of the 1800s to the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s to the Disability Rights activists making their way up the steps of the Capitol building in 1990.
Because for many Americans, the path toward a healthy, satisfying life is more difficult than for others. That is something we need to continue to work to change.
You have probably faced many of the obstacles in American society: from racism and widespread economic divides to a lack of health care and educational opportunities.
We need to provide a level playing field so everyone has equal opportunity in life, and no one gets left behind.
It would be great if our elected representatives would lead the effort in creating more equality for all, but as we have seen all too often, that is usually not the case.
Therefore, each of us needs to take it upon ourselves to make this country, our country, a better place for all.
So, on our nation's birthday today, can we say that we are looking pretty good for 244 years old?
We could look better.
But that's the nice thing about a nation getting older, with age comes wisdom.
Let's hope we have many more birthdays to celebrate and years to grow older, wiser and gentler.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.