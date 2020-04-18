Visiting quirky corners of the internet

If you have cleaned all your closets, rearranged your garage, and put all your photographs into albums, you might be ready for some distractions of a different sort.
These unusual and interesting websites might fit the bill.
Atlas Obscura (atlasobscura.com)
Are you intrigued by the obscure? Fascinated by the quirky? Then Atlas Obscura is a perfect fit for you.
There is much to be discovered here: offbeat stories, exotic experiences, and little known travel destinations.
This week alone, there was a story on the often “overlooked, forgotten, and discarded” post office murals of the Great Depression, complete with photographs.
The Fossil Bone Cabin in Medicine Bow, Wyoming, constructed from dinosaur bones was highlighted as a travel destination.
And there was a fascinating piece on the political minefield that drawing maps entails, “The Globemaker in the Digital World.”
Whether seeking out unusual experiences, foods, places or stories, Atlas Obscura will not disappoint you. And you can have these delivered directly to your email inbox by selecting one or more newsletters offered.
Visual Capitalist (visualcapitalist.com)
We are all familiar with the cliché that “a picture is worth a thousand words,” but this website might be the best proof of how true this slogan can be.
Visual Capitalist uses public data, for example, from the US Census Bureau and other intergovernmental organizations like the World Bank, and data generated by corporations, think tanks and non-profits.
Using these sources, Visual Capitalist uses the power of visual representation to make data more accessible and understandable.
For instance, if you can’t quite wrap your head around what the recent $2 trillion COVID-19 Stimulus package entails, Visual Capitalist provides a clear and simple visual that depicts the allocation of funds to the various recipients (individuals, corporations, small business, etc.).
From markets to technology and from energy to politics, we were impressed with the wide range of visual representations available on this website.
Looking at the “50 Biggest Video Game Franchises by Total Revenue” or the “Carbon Footprint of the Food World Chain” will leave you with pictures worth more than a thousand words!
Mental Floss (mentalfloss.com)
If facts, lists and quizzes engage you, you will feel right at home at Mental Floss. This quirky website offers you an opportunity to discover their “amazing facts.”
Did you know that the act of collecting books and other reading materials, but not reading them is known as “tusndoku?”
Or that Robert Propit invited the office cubicle in 1968?
If you are intrigued with testing your knowledge you might enjoy “Which Fictional Character Are You?”
Or the quiz that challenges you to finish famous movie quotes.
And finally, there are the “lists” to peruse, like the “7 of the World’s Quirkiest Statutes,” or the “14 Famous People Who Survived the 1918 Flu Pandemic.”
For those you know or use Sporcle (another website offering a variety of quizzes) Mental Floss also links to it.
16 Personalities (16personalities.com)
The self-reflective may want to use your time to explore whether you are an “analyst,” a “diplomat,” a “sentinel” or an “explorer.”
In this website, these four personality types are each broken down into four subtypes, hence 16 Personalities.
All you need to do to “discover yourself,” is to take the 12-minute test.
Once completed, the program will provide you with your personality type expressed by your dominant traits: Introverted or Extraverted, Observant or Intuitive, Thinking or Feeling, Judging or Prospecting, Assertive or Turbulent.
For many people who have completed the Myers-Briggs Type Inventory at sometime in their lives, this may all sound familiar—and you would be right. Myers-Briggs forms the basis of this test.
Once you have completed the test, the website provides you with a free analysis of your personality traits and what they mean.
This is a fun and potentially discussion-provoking activity if you’re inclined to share.
Postscript
When Tim and I began writing In the Know, over 4 years ago, we had no idea how long this effort might last.
As librarians we were simply excited about the opportunity to share our passion about resources with the community at large.
Month after month, we met over a beer to discuss ideas for future columns, often ending up with a long list of topics that we never wrote about.
And every month, as our deadline approached, one of us hatched a last minute idea that resonated.
We took turns writing each monthly column while the other edited and provided feedback.
We always seemed to be in awe of each other’s ability to write a well-crafted 750-word column and we always appreciated the thoughtful and thorough editing we received from one another.
In the last few weeks, as Tim’s battle with cancer wound down he offered to “retire” as my co-writer.
I refused his offer and told him he could not retire until he edited this column, particularly since the theme of it was his idea.
He did not live long enough to read it. As such, all gaffes and clumsiness are mine alone.
This final column is dedicated to my friend, colleague and beer companion.
It was a complete joy to share this world with him.
