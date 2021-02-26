The theme of the meeting Tuesday between President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was a return to normalcy after four tumultuous years of that other guy in the White House.
“The United States has no closer friend than Canada,” said Biden.
“U.S. leadership has been sorely missed over the past years,” said Trudeau.
The two leaders, both tactile and huggy by nature, concluded the awkward virtual set-up expressing the desire to see each other in person whenever that might be possible.
That will be possible, presumably, once both countries declare the pandemic defeated to the point of reopening the border between the two countries. While a large volume of “essential” traffic continues to pass north and south, on the ground and in the air, it is one of those previously unimaginable consequences of the pandemic that the “world’s longest undefended border” has been shut to ordinary folks for nearly a year, and will remain so at least until March 31.
Naturally, the COVID-19 crisis was a big item on the agenda for what was Biden’s first bilateral meeting with a foreign leader since becoming president. The campaign laid out to vanquish the virus and rebuild respective economies takes up fully one-third of the voluminous statement released at the conclusion of the meeting.
Unlike Biden, who inherited management of the pandemic from an administration that is generally deemed to have catastrophically botched the job, Trudeau has been the pandemic pointman for Canada from Day One.
Beginning with the mid-March lockdown, Canadians tuned in to Trudeau’s daily briefings from the doorstep of his residence, his wife Sophie one of the early high profile coronavirus cases, and the prime minister himself quarantined and working from home.
Trudeau has been getting luke-warm positive ratings for the federal government’s handling of the crisis, a responsibility shared with the provinces who have jurisdiction in health and social matters. There were a few stumbles and grumbles as health officials came to terms with the fearful potential of the virus. Confusion over the wearing of masks in the first few months of the crisis surely contributed to the severity of the first wave and planted the germs for the second wave.
It is the question of vaccine supply, though, that has bedeviled the PM in recent weeks, which is almost laughably ironic since the Canadian government had been accused of hoarding vaccines early on when it became apparent a global race was afoot to develop and produce an effective vaccine.
Canada signed contracts in late summer with seven suppliers to provide up to 400 million doses of vaccine. The population of Canada, incidentally, is about 38 million. Only the Pfizer and and Moderna vaccines have been approved in Canada so far, and began shipping in December - pointedly, a week ahead of the same in the United States.
However, that flow of precious vials to Canada slowed to a trickle in recent weeks, leaving ramped-up provincial vaccination campaigns starving for product. Canada was forced to wait for shipments while Pfizer retooled its plant in Belgium for increased production.
This dependence on foreign drug manufacturers has exposed Canada’s weak flank in the pharmaceutical sector. Though there is a relatively large and innovative pharmaceutical industry in Canada, no company was in a position to acquire the licence or technology to produce in volume an effective coronavirus vaccine within a realistic period.
Several promising Canadian-developed COVID-19 vaccines are in the pipeline but approval is still weeks or months away and production even further. Here in Quebec City, Medicago, a pharmaceutical company owned by Japanese and American interests, is building a gigantic factory to produce its innovative plant-based vaccines.
Construction on the plant started well before the pandemic hit and it’s not expected to start mass production until 2023. Once its coronavirus vaccine is approved, however, it could churn out 80 million doses by the end of the year at its existing pilot facility. Medicago also has operations in North Carolina.
Still, with the volume of shipments escalating as of this week, and more vaccines nearing approval, it’s likely Trudeau’s approval rating for getting Canadians vaccinated will improve. And that could mean a late spring election. Stay tuned.
Peter Black is a radio broadcaster and writer based in Quebec City. He has worked on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, in Montreal as a newspaper reporter and editor, and as a translator and freelance writer. Email him: pmblack@videotron.ca.
