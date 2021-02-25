Palmer
Rated R
2021 ‧ Drama ‧ 1h 50m
The entertainment industry is probably the most intriguing industry the American workforce has.
Think about it. Their workers are made up of actors, actresses, singers, comedians, talk-show hosts, dancers, Broadway stars, and more. Although it has been attempted several times, very few individuals have had mega star success in more than one of these professions at once.
There are a few, however, that have achieved such success. These superstars include Oprah, Jennifer Lopez, Dwight Yoakum, Queen Latifah, Snoop Dogg, and Tim Mcgraw.
You can now at one more to that list. Justin Timberlake.
This multi-award winning “Mickey Mouse” star absolutely left me stunned and amazed by his performance as Eddie “Palmer” in the like-wise named new movie airing on Apple T.V.
Timberlake portrays a one-time hometown football hero turned ex-con of twelve years that is released from prison into the home of his grandmother, Vivian (June Squibb.) Palmer’s church going grandma also provides a “safe place” for the little boy next door, Sam (Ryder Allen) whose mother Shelley, (Juno Temple) is a barely breathing drug addict.
Sam, who was born a boy, struggles with wanting to wear dresses and put on makeup, which is highly frowned upon by the southern Illinois community they live in. In turn, the young boy is severally bullied and endures enormous mental abuse.
With the sudden of death of Palmer’s grandma, and the on again-off again appearance of Sam’s mother, Palmer finds himself the sole person in young Sam’s life.
Palmer secures a job as the custodian at the local school that Sam attends and befriends one of Sam’s teachers, Maggy Hayes (Alicia Wainwright). Miss Maggy plays a major part in helping both Palmer and Sam embrace their true inner being. Friendship quickly turns to romance for Palmer and Maggy and a semi-normal life begin to form for the three of them.
When Sam’s mother hits rock bottom and the Child Protective Services arrive for Sam, Palmer finds himself in a life- changing situation. Sam’s future now lies in the hands of the state, and consequence’s of Palmer’s past quickly begin to surface.
The connection between Palmer and Sam’s misunderstood characters is hard to put into words. It’s one that you can almost feel come through the television.
I completely forgot that I was watching a “singer” act in this film. Timberlake seems so “seasoned,” as if he’s been acting his whole life. The realism of the situation really hits home as well. For me, after working in the foster care system for almost four years, it was hard to watch. I found myself crying tears of pain. I found myself crying tears of joy.
It is definitely a movie that you want to put on your radar. This girl gives it five high peaks.
Born and raised in the Adirondack Mountains of Upstate New York, Amanda Martin moved to Nashville, TN directly out of high school. Amanda has 20 years experience as a published singer/songwriter. Contact Amanda at amandarae24@hotmail.com.
