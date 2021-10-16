I've never been popular with ants, and I know why.
Whereas, if I saw a lady bug in my kitchen, say, I'd be inclined to place it carefully into my hand and cart it to the door to give it a taste of outdoor life, if I saw an ant, I'd squish it. See it, squish it. See, squish. What could be simpler? Rinse off your thumb, dab the counter where the murder took place, in case the SPCA were called in to investigate, and you're done.
But my wife recently bought this product that spares you that messy squishing. When you see an ant, instead of squishing it, you're supposed to set a trap and wait for the ant and everyone it knows to chow down on the bait and unintentionally drift off to their eternal reward.
No squishing. You just put this little plastic container on your counter and, before you know it, ants are flocking to the container to sample the contents. Then, they can't wait to tell everybody they know about it just before dropping dead.
But there's a problem: You have to put up with the ants taking over your kitchen while they get the word around about the treat.
Here's what it says on the package:
“While ants have been known to ruin a picnic or two, an ant infestation can cause major headaches for homeowners as well. Liquid ant baits work by attracting foraging ants with an enticingly sweet liquid. Upon ingesting, the worker ants leave a pheromone trail back to the colony to lead more ants back to the food source they’ve discovered. The borax in the bait kills the ants slowly, giving other ants in the colony plenty of time to find and ingest the bait. With indoor and outdoor baits available, TERRO liquid ant bait stations will help to eliminate the ants you see and the ants you don’t see.”
So, if you see an ant traipsing across your counter, whatever you do, don't squish it. It is delivering the doom to the rest of the tribe. Be patient.
My question is, how can the manufacturer expect you to see ants on the kitchen counter and not whap the life out of them before they've had a chance to ring the dinner bell?
We see an ant scurrying along where we make our salads, pour our cereal or carve our chickens and we aren't supposed to smack the dirty little runt? Instead, we're supposed to say, “Hope you enjoyed your snack. I'll just wait here until you've told all your friends about it and clean up after you.”
The other day, I watched one sprinting along the counter. Boy, do their legs move fast! If that guy were 6 feet tall, he'd be outrunning an F-15.
I bent over him to get a better look, and I learned a few things. For example, he seemed to be thumbing his nose at me. Wise guy! I didn't even know ants had thumbs. Or noses.
I don't want to have to endure the sight of a fairly steady flow of traffic back and forth across our counter while word gets out about our menu. I don't know where these guys' feet have been, to say nothing of the perspiration and God knows what else they're spewing all over my counters.
And how do I know when they're all accounted for? I never see any ant carcasses lying supone on the counter. Any stragglers? Anybody steering clear of borax because of allergies?
On the other hand, if I don't distribute those doses, they will eventually distribute a dose of who-knows-what to me and my family. Do you see the dilemma I'm confronting here?
Meanwhile, I could instead find some remedy that would dispatch them on contact. At the very least, I could sit there with a Kleenex and execute them individually as they set out on their regular errands up and down my counter.
To be ungrammatical about it, it's them or us, and they have us badly outnumbered. (Ants are the most populous creatures on Earth.)
So I guess we can do one of two things: We can put the containers out and let the ants run wild while the borax gets a foothold, or we can can do some serious squishing.
Given the choice, I think I'd rather have those ants under my thumb.
Bob Grady worked for the Press-Republican newsroom in a variety of positions for almost 40 years, retiring as editor in 2011. For 20 of those years, he wrote a weekly column, often based on his maladroit acquaintances, including his wife’s cats and his friend Ted. He still lives in Plattsburgh.
