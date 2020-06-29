As we turn our calendars over to July this week, we’ll soon be in prime blueberry season.
Blueberries are one of my favorite fruits. I had a few bushes in my parents’ backyard in New Jersey, which also happens to be the state where the commercial blueberry was first domesticated in the 1910’s.
However, they grow just as well here in the Champlain Valley!
BERRY HERITAGE
Blueberries are one of only a few commercially grown fruit crops that are native to North America, and commercial varieties remain relatively unchanged from their wild counterparts.
The fresh berries we purchase from our local farm stands and grocery stores are mostly named varieties of the species Vaccinium corymbosum, or the northern highbush blueberry. These berries were “domesticated” by collecting plants with the highest fruit quality from the sandy pine woods of New Jersey, naming them, and crossing them with other wild plants to create additional varieties. Many of the commonly grown varieties today still derive from these original crosses made over 100 years ago.
The berries most commonly used in blueberry pie and muffins are from another species, Vaccinium angustifolium, commonly known as the lowbush blueberry.
Most commercial lowbush acreage is not actually planted, but is instead made up of large managed stands of wild plants. These can be found in the freezer aisle under the name wild blueberries, and are great to bake with.
GROWING YOUR OWN
Both of these species occur in the wilds of Northern New York. You can find the lowbush with relative ease on hiking trails in the western portions of the county, as these plants grow well in the sandy, acidic soils of the Adirondack foothills.
If you want to grow your own blueberries, I recommend varieties of the northern highbush species. You should select varieties hardy to our area. Choose at least two varieties, as they will produce higher yields and better quality fruit through cross-pollination.
These plants can be a bit finicky to grow, as they have very different soil requirements compared to many of our other fruit crops. Blueberries grow best in well-drained, acidic, sandy loam soils. The soil pH should be about 4.5, while most of our other fruit crops do best at a nearly neutral 6.5. Blueberry roots are delicate and do not grow very deeply.
They can dry out quickly, so it is important that bushes are regularly watered when the soils get dry, like they are this year. To help with these requirements, I recommend amending your planting site with peat moss when establishing the plants, and adding a layer of mulch every season. These practices will help raise your soil’s organic matter, which will allow the soil to hold onto moisture better. Bushes do best when soil organic matter content is 3 percent or higher. I definitely recommend taking a soil test before planting to make sure your site is properly amended.
'SAFETY' NETTING
Outside of their unique soil requirements, blueberries are a fairly low maintenance fruit crop. Until spotted wing drosophila (a small fruit fly) became established in the Northeast, it was possible to grow them with very little maintenance in the home garden.
To manage SWD now, we highly recommend covering your bushes with very fine (1mm mesh) netting before fruit begin to ripen. Additional strategies against this pest include removing any fallen berries, and harvesting frequently to remove fruit as soon as they ripen. Growers who use exclusion netting have had good success, and netting will also keep birds out, and protect the fruit from hail damage.
The biggest issue I had with my backyard bushes were the birds that liked to eat them as soon as they turned the slightest shade of blue, so I highly recommend using exclusion netting. Or, if this all simply sounds like too much work, I encourage you to pick up some local blueberries from our local farm stands over the next few weeks!
Mike Basedow is a regional tree fruit specialist with the Cornell Cooperative Extension Eastern NY Commercial Horticulture Program. He can be reached at mrb254@cornell.edu
