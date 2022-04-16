In law school, I was particularly interested in constitutional rights and criminal law classes . The Fourth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution loomed large. It says that the “right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause . . . .”
The Constitution, including the 4th Amendment, limits actions of the government. The usual questions presented in a search case are: (1) did the 4th Amendment apply? (2) If it did, was a warrant first issued by a court?
The U. S. Supreme Court had recently decided the case of Katz v United States, which dramatically changed the way courts analyzed how the 4th Amendment works. Until the 1967 Katz decision, courts focused on the place searched in determining if a constitutional violation occurred. The phrase that “a man’s home is his castle” was commonly used to emphasize how protected we are at home from government intrusion
Police used telescopes, flashlights, listening devices and other ways to see and hear into a home or other building without actually entering it, because judges looked at whether the police “trespassed” in gathering evidence. Under this line of thinking, if the suspect was using public property, the police did not have to worry much about whether the 4th Amendment applied.
All this changed with the Katz case. It involved a public phone booth; though rare now, it was common to find a payphone in a little room with windows next to the sidewalk. Mr. Katz was suspected of giving gambling information over a payphone, calling interstate from Los Angeles to Miami and Boston.
He repeatedly used the same payphone, so the police attached a listening/recording device to the outside of the booth, enabling them to hear his side of the conversations. But, they did not get a search warrant because their device did not intrude into the space he occupied.
The Supreme Court ruled that the police violated his rights, “for the Fourth Amendment protects people, not places. What a person knowingly exposes to the public, even in his own home or office, is not a subject of Fourth Amendment protection. . . . But what he seeks to preserve as private, even in an area accessible to the public, may be constitutionally protected.” Even though Mr. Katz could be seen in the booth, he could not be heard, and had a “reasonable expectation of privacy” in his conversations.
The Court acknowledged that the police likely had enough evidence to obtain a warrant. However, because they did not do so, the eavesdropped conversations were not admissible in court, and the conviction was reversed.
There are also laws that regulate the recording of conversations by individuals without the consent of the other participants. In New York and 37 other states, a person can record their own in-person or phone conversation without the knowledge or permission of the other party.
This is called “one party consent;” you are the one consenting to the recording of both sides of your own conversations. Eleven states require “two party consent,” so that both people involved must be aware and consent to the recording. You cannot legally record other people when you are not part of the conversation. That’s a felony.
In this state, the person recording their own conversation can legally do it secretly, so the other person doesn’t know. Situations where this may happen include recording abusive treatment at work or in a relationship. You can use your phone to record what someone else says to you, and bring it to work supervisors, human resources, or the police as evidence.
I’ve seen cases of child abuse or acquaintance rape, where the victim or child’s parent engages in a conversation hoping to get admissions from the person who hurt them. Of course, you must be careful to do this safely. But it can be an especially effective technique when the wrongdoer is someone you know. The victim or parent may want to tell the offender how betrayed they feel, as well as physically harmed. An incriminating statement makes a big difference in a prosecutor’s decision whether to file charges.
Penny Clute was Clinton County district attorney from 1989 through 2001, then Plattsburgh City Court judge until her retirement in January 2012.
