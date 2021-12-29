Criminal Prosecution of Parents & Guardians
A few weeks ago, a 15 year old Michigan high school student was charged with murder, attempted murder and terrorism after allegedly killing four and injuring many more students at his school. It was another horrendous mass school shooting.
What was different was that the Oakland County Prosecutor also charged his parents with the felony of Involuntary Manslaughter. In doing so the prosecutor said, “I want to be really clear that these charges are intended to hold the individuals who contributed to this tragedy accountable, and also send the message that gun owners have a responsibility. When they fail to uphold that responsibility, there are serious and criminal consequences.”
The parents are being charged for their own actions in contributing to the situation. They are not being made responsible for their son’s actions; instead, they are facing criminal consequences for their roles in the deadly chain of events. What has been made public is that they bought him the handgun, stored it in a way that was accessible to him, and ignored signs, including a note that very morning, that he had thoughts of shooting people, even begging for help.
It appears that similar charges could be possible under New York law for like circumstances. New York does not have a crime called “involuntary manslaughter,” but it does have “reckless” manslaughter and “criminally negligent homicide,” both felonies.
When a person acts recklessly under the NY Penal Law, it must be proven that they were “aware of and consciously disregarded a substantial and unjustifiable risk” of a particular result, like that there could be a shooting, and that their actions were a “gross deviation from the standard of conduct that a reasonable person would observe. . . .”
When there is “criminal negligence,” the person “fails to perceive” the substantial and unjustifiable risk. The “risk must be of such nature and degree that the failure to perceive it constitutes a gross deviation” from the reasonable person standard. At the very least, there seems to be a strong case that the Michigan parents acted with criminal negligence: that they “failed to perceive” the risk that their son would take the gun and shoot people.
In New York, unlike Michigan, failure to safely store certain guns, including handguns, is a misdemeanor. It is conceivable that violating this law could warrant charging the parents with reckless conduct, increasing the severity of their crime.
The parents’ actions can all be legal when taken separately, but when added together they can create or contribute to the substantial risk that their son would use the gun against people.
They are being held accountable strictly for their own acts and decisions. This is not the same as treating the parents as accomplices to the murders allegedly committed by their son. Although they provided him with the handgun, a prosecutor would have to prove that they also shared the intent to kill and intentionally aided their son’s purpose. There is no suggestion that such is the case here.
Civil Liability of Parents & Guardians for Child’s Acts
Whether or not parents face criminal charges for the bad acts of their children, they may have financial responsibility for damage. New York, along with most states, imposes civil liability on parents and legal guardians (except foster parents and the Department of Social Services) for the intentional or willful acts of unemancipated children. In New York, this law applies when children are at least 10 years old, up to 18. General Obligations Law section 3-112.
New York specifically lists damage to property, theft and costs incurred for responding to a false criminal incident report or false bomb report made by a child. The maximum a parent or guardian can be ordered to pay is $5000, even if the provable loss is greater. Before a court can order an amount over $500, the parents/guardians have a right to a hearing on their ability to pay and the court must take their financial hardship into account.
There are many more aspects of the law regarding parental liability, especially if they negligently allowed a child to have a “dangerous instrument,” like an air gun, ATV or motorcycle and someone else was hurt.
Penny Clute was Clinton County district attorney from 1989 through 2001, then Plattsburgh City Court judge until her retirement in January 2012.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.