The Sixth Amendment to the US Constitution has many important guarantees applicable when a person is charged with a crime. These are the rights to (1) a speedy and public trial, (2) before an impartial jury, (3) in the district where the crime was committed, and (4) to be informed of the accusation, (5) to confront the witnesses against them, (6) the right to subpoena witnesses, and (7) to have the assistance of defense counsel.
We are going to focus on the last one: that a person charged with crime has the right to have a lawyer represent them. Having an attorney was well understood as being an important, meaningful right. Even in colonial days before this country’s independence, in the most unpopular crimes, the legal system recognized the need for legal counsel. John Adams, who later became President, defended British soldiers who killed five colonists during the 1770 “Boston Massacre.”
The public was strongly against the British, yet Adams took the case because he “believed in upholding the law, and defending the innocent. Adams was convinced that the soldiers were wrongly accused . . . .” The British Captain and six soldiers were acquitted, while two soldiers were convicted of the lesser offense of manslaughter.
According to a recent book on the case (John Adams Under Fire: The Founding Father’s Fight for Justice in the Boston Massacre Murder Trial, by Dan Abrams and David Fisher), the public accepted the fairness of the trials and the verdicts, despite strong emotions against the British.
For almost two centuries, it was accepted that US Constitutional rights did not apply to state crimes. This changed in 1963, when the US Supreme Court decided Gideon v Wainright. A Florida man was charged with “breaking and entering,” and requested a lawyer be appointed to him, because he could not afford to hire one.
But Florida provided attorneys only for indigent defendants who were charged with capital crimes, those punished by the death penalty. The defendant, Gideon, represented himself, was convicted after trial, and sentenced to five years in prison. Then he wrote his own challenge to bring his case to the Supreme Court, saying his rights were violated.
According to a website on US Supreme Court decisions, oyez.org, for the first time, the Supreme Court ruled that the Sixth Amendment applies to the states, that it “guarantees the accused the right to the assistance of counsel in all criminal prosecutions and requires courts to provide counsel for defendants unable to hire counsel . . . .”
Imagine if you were charged with a crime, would you know all of your rights? Could you figure out whether the police did everything properly? Just claiming they were wrong is not enough; how would you convince a judge or jury? How would you defend yourself? If you are locked up before trial, how would you gather evidence? Would you even know what the rules and procedures are? Hardly anyone would. How is your right to trial meaningful, if you cannot do these things? It is not. That is why having a lawyer is essential to having a fair trial.
It is also why there is a constitutional right not just to an attorney, but to the “effective assistance of counsel.” Maybe you did not commit the crime. Even if you did commit some crime, there is more to every case than whether the defendant “did it.” What are they charged with — is the “it” the right crime or are they overcharged? Even if it is the appropriate offense, is it provable beyond a reasonable doubt? Are the witnesses and other evidence credible? What is a just sentence? There is a lot for a lawyer to do.
We say we are a country that follows the “Rule of Law.” Then the government must follow the rules, and apply them equally. As in the Boston Massacre, what the popular feeling may be is not sufficient to convict.
The defense attorney’s role is an important one. It is not their job to determine whether or not the defendant is guilty. It is to make sure that the rules are followed, rights protected, proof against the defendant is challenged if possible, and favorable evidence presented, if it exists.
Penny Clute was Clinton County district attorney from 1989 through 2001, then Plattsburgh City Court judge until her retirement in January 2012.
