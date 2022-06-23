Weather Alert

...A series of moderate to heavy rain showers will continue to impact portions of northern Clinton and northeastern Franklin Counties through 830 AM EDT... At 659 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Chateaugay. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Moderate to heavy rainfall of 1 to 1.5 inches has fallen over the last 6 hours. SOURCE...Radar and rain gauge indicated. IMPACT...Ponding of water on road surfaces may lead to conditions where hydroplaning could occur. Area creeks, streams, and rivers are running faster than usual and may be approaching thier banks. Locations impacted include... Chazy, Mooers, Altona, Bangor, Fort Covington, Malone, Churubusco, Ellenburg Depot, Champlain, Chateaugay, Burke, Ellenburg, Constable, Earlville, West Chazy, Irona, Sciota, Fort Covington Center, Mooers Forks and Cannon Corners. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Extended moderate to heavy rainfall is also occurring across portions of northern New York and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Stay away from banks of streams, creeks, and rivers. Saturated soils may give way with water moving faster than usual. Water is likely ponding on road surfaces and could result in hydroplaning of vehicles. Reduce speed to limit chances of skidding. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH