People who don’t tell the truth often try to minimize it. They might say they were joking — suggesting, why would you believe them? Or like George Santos, claiming they were simply “embellishing” or adding extra details, when actually it was all made up.
When the false representations are intended to deceive you into turning over money or property, they can be criminally prosecuted and be grounds for a civil lawsuit. New York has a wide range of fraud-related crimes. Fundamental to all of them is that the person charged knew what they were saying or writing was false, and they did it to “defraud, deceive or injure another person.” Essentially, they are lying to trick you into paying for something you won’t get.
Each crime has its own elements which must be proven. Some target specific circumstances and are particular to the kind of harm or trick involved. For example, there is the crime of “Fraudulent Accosting:” “when he accosts a person in a public place with intent to defraud him of money or other property by means of a trick, swindle or confidence game.”
The typical example is selling (what turn out to be) counterfeit tickets outside a concert, game or other event. However, if you bought the fake tickets online or you approached the seller instead of the other way around, it would not amount to this crime, though it might still be another one.
It is interesting to think about whether this offense would fit George Santos’ alleged actions. If he lied about himself during public campaign appearances with the intent to trick people into giving him money and votes, which many did, maybe he committed this crime. Your vote may not be “property,” but your campaign contribution certainly is. It is an unusual application of this statute, but his lies and misrepresentations certainly had the purpose of gaining funds and political office.
Another offense, called “Scheme to Defraud” involves a plan of misrepresentations to multiple people. I’ll put numbers in front of the elements so they are clear. This is when a person has “[1] a systematic ongoing course of conduct [2] with intent to defraud more than one person or to obtain property from more than one person [3] by false or fraudulent pretenses, representations or promises,” [4] and actually gets money or property from at least one of the people .
For this offense, there has to be a plan to victimize more than one person and the defendant must be successful at least once. The seriousness of the crime — whether a misdemeanor or felony and the degree — are dependent on multiple factors. These include the amount of money taken and whether the victim was a “vulnerable elderly adult.” These frauds can be in person, but they do not have to be. They could be online, on the phone or in the mail.
Do we see these in real life? Yes, an example is a person you hire to work on your house, who then disappears as soon as you pay a part upfront. You may find out that he has done this to multiple people in your community. Schemes that take advantage of people by falsely promising valuable prizes if you send money for handling fees, or buy some products are intentionally designed to deceive to get your money. There are countless variations.
Frauds range from large scale investment cons to local bad checks, embezzlements and forgeries. They may have many intended victims or just one. Many times larcenies are charged along with falsified or forged document crimes, because the documents are forged for the purpose of stealing the money or covering up the thefts.
Such crimes are found in Articles 170 and 190 of the New York Penal Law. They all involve intentionally making false representations. When you accept someone’s lies and trust what they said, you can feel very used and betrayed when you find out it was false.
It is even worse when they “gaslight” you into doubting yourself and your own perceptions. If you think you have been tricked by someone lying to you, and you paid or lost money or property as a result, report it to law enforcement.
— Penny Clute has been an attorney since 1973. She was Clinton County district attorney from 1989 through 2001, then Plattsburgh City Court judge until her retirement in January 2012.
