The Law and You: What does ‘Typhoid Mary’ have to do with COVID-19?

More than a hundred years ago, Typhoid Mary was a super spreader of the infectious disease typhoid fever. She had no symptoms herself, and did not believe that she infected others.
Mary Mallon was a cook, and often worked in the homes of wealthy families in the New York City area. Wherever she went, though, people became very ill; some died.
Since she did not feel sick, she thought the requests by public health doctors were totally unwarranted and infringed upon her rights. She was the first known asymptomatic carrier of a disease in the U.S.
Since Mallon felt fine, she resisted all efforts to prevent her from continuing to spread the disease. She did not believe she was causing others to catch typhoid. Therefore, she continued to behave in ways that spread the fever.
This meant she continued to work as a cook and, as was common then, she rarely washed her hands. She was well known for making a special dessert with peach ice cream. It turns out that the cold was a great place for the bacteria that caused typhoid fever.
Nothing persuaded Mary that she was dangerous. When she was first suspected of spreading typhoid in 1906, she had cooked in at least eight different households since 1900, and in seven of them the residents came down with typhoid fever. Twenty two in all, and one little girl died from it. This was also at a time when it was extremely rare for wealthy people to contract the disease. Yet “everywhere that Mary went” typhoid was sure to follow.
Others looked at these facts and could see the connection, but not Mary. She refused to voluntarily provide blood, urine and feces samples to be tested.
In 1907, between the police and the health officials, she was forced to provide the samples, and they tested positive for the typhoid bacteria. There was no vaccine to prevent it and no treatment for it. Therefore, along with people having other infectious diseases like smallpox, Mary was involuntarily quarantined on North Brother Island in the East River near the Bronx.
Mary sued the New York City Health Department for “kidnapping” and “imprisoning” her. She lost; the court ruled that the public health dangers she presented justified isolating her.
After more than two years, a new health commissioner released her in 1910, upon the conditions that she not work as a cook or handle food for anyone; and she agreed that she would not. After several years, however, she again sought work as a cook.
By now, no wealthy family would hire her, so she found jobs at a restaurant, a spa, and a boarding house, changing her name several times.
In 1915, she used the name Mary Brown, when hired as a cook at the Sloane Maternity Hospital in Manhattan. It was determined that she infected at least 25 people in just three months there. Overall, investigators identified at least 57 people directly infected by Mary Mallon, of whom 5 died, from 1900 to 1915.
Because of her repeated non-compliance, Mary was viewed as a danger to public health. She was offered surgery to remove her gallbladder, which tests showed was the location of the bacteria she carried, but she refused.
Once she was rediscovered in 1915, she was again quarantined on North Brother Island. This time in her own cottage, where she remained for the next 23 years until her death in 1938.
Some articles express sympathy for Mary, asserting that no one ever talked to her, didn’t explain to her how she could be a carrier even though she had no symptoms. But doctors did try to help her understand, she just didn’t believe them. The assumption that she would have complied, if only someone had explained things to her is not valid.
Our current pandemic brings new insight, and the assumption that everyone will follow well-explained medical advice is contradicted by our own experience.
Great numbers of people do not believe what public health physicians and others tell them about the extremely infectious virus COVID-19, and its transmission by asymptomatic carriers. Therefore, like Mary, they continue to endanger public health.
Penny Clute was Clinton County district attorney from 1989 through 2001, then Plattsburgh City Court judge until her retirement in January 2012.
