It is the state legislature that defines crimes, and their requirements. Behavior that is wrong and offensive, even when it hurts others, cannot be prosecuted unless it fits into a category created by the legislature.
The police, prosecutors and judges are bound by the legislative definitions.
Every Penal Law crime includes the “elements” that must be proven. These are the “recipes” that police and prosecutors must follow to gather evidence, make arrests, and seek convictions. The requirements are not always “black and white” in practice.
LEVELS OF INJURY
For example, in other states, hitting or pushing someone without their consent amounts to assault. But New York requires more than that; the conduct must also cause at least “physical injury” for a misdemeanor assault, and “serious physical injury” for a felony.
These two levels of injury are defined terms, too. “Physical injury” means “impairment of condition or substantial pain.”
This legislative requirement creates much room for argument. Was the victim’s condition impaired? What couldn’t he do that he normally did? Even if he had pain, was it “substantial?”
OTHER ELEMENTS
Defense attorneys will try to persuade the prosecutor that the elements of the crime can’t be proven, saying there was not “impairment” or “substantial pain,” so the charge should be reduced or dismissed. If the case goes to trial, they will try to persuade the jury to acquit because the element of “physical injury” was not proven.
Other examples are property crimes involving theft and damage, where an element is the dollar amount of the loss. The lowest level of larceny is misdemeanor petit larceny, which is stealing someone else’s property worth $1,000 or less.
If the stolen property is worth more than $1,000, or it is a credit or debit card, a motor vehicle or a firearm, then the theft is a felony.
From 1965 to 1986 these thefts became felonies if the property was worth over $250. Then the state legislature changed the defining amount to $1000, basically to keep up with inflation. They didn’t make that change for criminal mischief, however, so causing damage of over $250 to someone else’s property raises the crime to a felony.
DETAILS TO CONSIDER
There are many levels and varieties of assault, each with its defined elements. What we never see on TV are judges giving legal definitions to the jury.
This is a critical stage of every trial. After all the evidence is presented through witnesses and documents, the lawyers make their closing summations.
Once that is done, the attention moves to the judge. The judge is required to tell the jurors what their duties are, and give them instructions on the applicable law.
The judge will detail the elements of every crime that is on trial, and instruct the jurors that they can convict the defendant only if they are convinced beyond a reasonable doubt that he or she committed every element of the offense.
It might be clear that the defendant did “it,” but the jury must decide if the “it” fits the definition of the criminal charge, based on the law the judge tells them. If it does not, then the judge tells the jury it must find the defendant “not guilty.”
DOUBLE JEOPARDY
In the U.S., the government cannot appeal from an acquittal, even if the judge gave erroneous jury instructions and/or the evidence of guilt was overwhelming.
This can be extremely frustrating for the prosecution, but the constitutional protection against “double jeopardy” prohibits a re-trial under these circumstances.
The defendant does have the right to appeal a conviction. The appeal, however, is limited to showing that there were legal errors in how the case was tried.
It is not the opportunity to present new evidence to the appeals court. If trial errors are found, most often they are in the jury selection process or the judge’s legal instructions to the jury.
Alleged errors can only be brought up through the written appellate brief, which is based upon the transcript of the trial. An appeal is not a retrial, and no new evidence is permitted by either side.
If the defendant wins the appeal and the conviction is overturned, then there can be a new trial.
Penny Clute has been an attorney since 1973. She was Clinton County district attorney from 1989 through 2001, then Plattsburgh City Court judge until her retirement in January 2012.
