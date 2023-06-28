Recently the United States Supreme Court decided an important case upholding the Constitutionality of the Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA). Congress passed this law in 1978 seeking to end the long history of government and private agency actions removing Native American children from their homes.
ICWA states preferences for Indian over non-Indian foster and adoptive placements.
In its 7-2 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court emphatically rejected challenges that ICWA is unconstitutional and beyond the power of Congress to legislate. In doing so, it recognized the importance of cultural teachings and upheld the sovereignty of tribes.
Justice Gorsuch wrote a concurring opinion detailing the law’s historical context, and why it was clearly within the power of Congress to pass. As he said, “The Indian Child Welfare Act did not emerge from a vacuum. It came as a direct response to the mass removal of Indian children from their families during the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s by state officials and private parties.”
He also described the policies and practices beginning 80 years earlier to tear the youngest generation of Indian children from their homes. “By the late 1870s, [the federal government’s] goals turned toward destroying tribal identity and assimilating Indians into broader society.”
This was done by seizing the Indian children and forcibly sending them to faraway “Indian boarding schools.” At these “schools,” the children were stripped of all aspects of their culture. Their “Indian-ness” was erased by changing their names, taking their clothes, cutting their hair, punishing them for speaking their language, forbidding their ceremonies, and severing them from all family ties and traditional knowledge.
The head of the first such boarding school, Captain Richard Henry Pratt, at the Carlisle Indian Industrial School in Pennsylvania in 1879 declared the mission as “‘[A]ll the Indian there is in the race should be dead. Kill the Indian in him, and save the man’ . . . . Carlisle became the model for what would become a system of 408 similar federal institutions nationwide.” These schools were usually run by religious organizations with funding from state or federal governments.
There was little education; instead there was physical labor, either at the “schools” or nearby white families. Children who did not cooperate were whipped; and they generally suffered from malnutrition and infectious diseases. Many escaped but were hunted down and returned. Many children also died in these places, as confirmed by the unmarked graves now being discovered.
When I first heard about these schools, I thought they were only out west and far in the past. Not so. As Gorsuch quotes in his opinion, “As late as 1971, federal boarding schools continued to house ‘more than 17 per cent of the Indian school-age population.’” Similar “schools” in Canada continued until 1997.
“Through the 1960s and 1970s, Indian-child removal reached new heights.” During that period, the policy moved from boarding “schools” to adoption, which was much less expensive for the government. By 1974, surveys showed that 25-35% of Indian children “were separated from their families,” and 90% of them were in non-Native homes. According to the reports cited in Justice Gorsuch’s opinion, the reasons given for the vast majority of removals were questionable, parents were coerced or tricked into signing away custody, and for those who still did not go along, their children would be abducted.
It is clear that the belief of many officials was that simply being raised by Indian parents or living on a reservation was proof of neglect. The impulse to “kill the Indian” in the child became an express drive to put every Indian child into a non-Indian household, so that the “Indian problem” would be solved in a generation. This approach had a devastating impact on Native families, culture and traditional knowledge.
By 1978, Congress recognized that “Removal at that scale threatened the ‘continued existence and integrity of Indian [T]ribes.’” 25 U.S.C. §1901(3). At last it was no longer the national goal to accomplish the extinction of Native peoples. The result was the Indian Child Welfare Act. According to Justice Gorsuch, “the law’s operation is simple. It installs substantive and procedural guardrails against the unjustified termination of parental rights and removal of Indian children from tribal life.”
RESOURCE
U.S. Supreme Court decision, Haaland v Brackeen, dated June 15, 2023 — https://tinyurl.com/228xyfj4
Justice Gorsuch’s concurring opinion starts at page 43 of this 133 page document. Part I in particular provides a detailed, readable summary of the mistreatment of Native peoples since the 1870’s and the harmful consequences.
