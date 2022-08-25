For months, Donald Trump objected to sitting for a deposition in a civil case brought by the NY Attorney General related to alleged business practices of the Trump Organization. Earlier this month, he appeared with his attorney and was asked questions for 4 hours. He gave his name, then answered every other question by responding that he was exercising his rights under the 5th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution to not provide evidence against himself.
The 5th Amendment covers several important rights, including prohibition against double jeopardy, and the right to “due process of law” when the government seeks to deprive anyone of “life, liberty or property.”
The part that is relevant here is the guarantee that no person may “be compelled in any criminal case to be a witness against himself . . . “ This is referred to as the “privilege against self-incrimination.” It means, basically, that the government cannot force you to give evidence against yourself; similar to Miranda warnings at arrest, you have the right to remain silent.
The principle that “no man is bound to accuse himself” was a formal part of English law beginning in 1641. That protection is said to be a reaction against methods used for centuries in Europe, starting with the Inquisition in 1215, to root out accused religious heretics and political dissenters, requiring them to answer questions about their private thoughts and doubts, as well as their actions.
England, the colonies, and eventually the United States have a legal system that is different from that in Europe. As the Supreme Court described it in Rogers v Richmond in 1961, “ours is an accusatorial not an inquisitional system.” This means that we have an “underlying principle” that “the State must establish guilt by evidence independently and freely secured and may not by coercion prove its charge against an accused out of his own mouth.”
The first ten amendments to our Constitution, which were adopted in 1791, are fundamental protections against governmental power. The U.S. Supreme Court made clear that “no magic words” are necessary to invoke the protection of the 5th Amendment (Emspak v. United States, 1955).
The Fifth Amendment means that a witness in an American court has the right not to testify if they “reasonably believe” the answer “could be used in a criminal prosecution or could lead to other evidence that might be so used.” (Kastigar v. U.S., 1972).
A defendant in a criminal trial has the absolute right not to testify, and the failure to testify cannot even be mentioned. A witness in a civil case can assert the 5th Amendment if they “reasonably believe” their testimony could later be used against them in a criminal case. Unlike in a criminal case, the jury or judge in the civil trial is allowed “to infer that the answers would have been adverse to the witness’ interest.”
The notorious Patty Hearst kidnapping in the mid-1970’s led to an interesting 5th Amendment ruling. Hearst participated in a bank robbery and other crimes with her captors, who called themselves the Symbionese Liberation Army (SLA). The issue at trial was whether she acted voluntarily or under duress.
Ms. Hearst testified in detail about being kidnapped and the circumstances in which she says she was held prisoner. She claimed that her captors physically and sexually abused her, and threatened to kill her if she did not do what they told her to do.
When cross-examined about the 1 1/2 years between her kidnapping and arrest, all of which was spent with members of the SLA, Hearst repeatedly refused to answer on 5th Amendment grounds. The jury convicted her. On appeal in the 1977 case United States v Hearst, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the conviction.
The appellate court ruled that the trial judge acted properly in allowing the questions, and said that Hearst waived her privilege against self-incrimination by testifying on her own behalf. She could not pick and choose when to exercise her 5th Amendment right. Cross-examination was permitted on any relevant matters that were “reasonably related” to her direct testimony, even though she did not testify about what she did during the year following the bank robbery.
Penny Clute was Clinton County district attorney from 1989 through 2001, then Plattsburgh City Court judge until her retirement in January 2012.
