When I was growing up, way back in the 1950’s, and another kid called me a name or said something harsh, my parents told me that “sticks and stones may break your bones, but words will never hurt you.” I do think that helped take some of the power away from the words. But the saying really is not true, is it?
Author and poet Lauren Child’s character Ruby Redfort describes it more accurately:
“Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words can also hurt me.
Stones and sticks break only skin, while words are ghosts that haunt me.”
This fits with the experience of many parents, kids, teachers and mental health providers. Name-calling and threatening words can hurt. They are not harmless. They are particularly painful if they are repeated, become widespread or are part of a pattern of conduct.
We call this bullying: behaviors or words that harass, humiliate or threaten. This can be done in person, as well as cyberbullying through social media and other forms of communication. It includes spreading rumors and false information, as well as being physically or verbally mean and aggressive directly to the targeted person.
October is National Bullying Prevention Month, and there are resources for educating ourselves to help prevent and intervene in bullying incidents. Bystanders do not need to be passive or complicit in the bullying behavior, but can learn to be “upstanders” who stop it.
The New York State Dignity for All Students Act is the part of the NY Education Law declaring the policy that public schools shall be “an environment free of discrimination and harassment.”
The criminal law also recognizes that harm can be caused by words alone, whether verbal or in writing. Usually, words must be accompanied by threatening actions to be criminalized. Most words are strongly protected by the First Amendment to the United States Constitution. Saying or writing something that is obnoxious to others, even if it is threatening, may still be your First Amendment right.
However, if it amounts to a “true threat,” there is no constitutional protection and you can be prosecuted. Where the speaker intentionally communicates a “serious expression of an intent to commit an imminent act of unlawful violence against a particular individual or group,” that is a crime.
With a “true threat,” the person who is speaking or writing makes clear it is their purpose to commit a violent act. The flip side of this is also against the law. That is when the speaker uses “fighting words” to directly insult another person in a way that is intended to provoke or incite the other to violence.
These kinds of cases have gone to the U.S. Supreme Court because of their First Amendment implications. The decisions have not resulted in clear guidance for what are “fighting words” or “true threats,” but the principles are laid out.
New York has several degrees of criminal harassment offenses. During the time I was District Attorney in the 1990s — which was before social media — a commonly used misdemeanor charge was “aggravated harassment.” Penal Law 240.30.
Back then, this was name-calling and threats made over the telephone or in writing “with the intent to harass, annoy, or alarm another person.” The person on the receiving end often wanted the other person arrested so the harassment would stop. Many times these cases were resolved with a guilty plea to a lower violation-level offense and an order of protection to keep the offender away from the target. Now, with social media, harassment can quickly spread widely, bringing in other people. This results in even more upsetting impacts, and may qualify as criminal aggravated harassment.
This column is not meant to be a class on bullying, nor on First Amendment law and its exceptions; there is much more to learn. However, the point is that words alone, without additional conduct, can violate the law in certain circumstances. Words do hurt.
Penny Clute was Clinton County district attorney from 1989 through 2001, then Plattsburgh City Court judge until her retirement in January 2012.
