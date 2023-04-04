Robert F. Garrow, Sr. committed at least seven sexual assaults and killed at least four people in the Adirondacks and elsewhere Upstate.
In 1973, attorneys Frank Armani and Francis Belge were representing him on the murder of a young man camping in the Adirondacks. It was later learned that Garrow told his attorneys that he had committed that murder and also killed two women who were known to be missing, and concealed their bodies.
The lawyers followed Garrow’s directions and found the bodies, but did not report this information to anyone. Law enforcement continued to look for the missing women.
During the trial in summer 1974, it came out that the lawyers had known for months the whereabouts of two other victims.
The media, public, law enforcement, and victim’s families were all outraged. The lawyers insisted that they had no choice but to keep secret what their client told them, because of the attorney-client privilege.
They were charged with crimes and ethical violations; eventually they were cleared on grounds that the information was indeed privileged. The case is taught in law school ethics courses, and is still controversial, raising questions about whether there should be a limit to the attorney-client privilege.
Garrow was convicted at the 1974 trial and sentenced to 25 years to life in prison. In 1978 he escaped, and remained at large for several days before he was shot and killed in the woods of Essex County.
______________________
RESOURCES
Description of the cases against Garrow and the ethical issue for his lawyers. https://tinyurl.com/2rrj9vp8
Lawrence Gooley — “Terror in the Adirondacks: The True Story of Serial Killer Robert F. Garrow,” book published in 2009
Jim Tracy — “Sworn to Silence,” book published in 2021
Article about Tracy book — https://tinyurl.com/35rmc9ch
Summary of the first manhunt for Garrow in 1973: https://tinyurl.com/2jdncchv
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.