What does going to court mean to you? There are two sides, right, and a judge sitting up above and away from you? Even if you haven’t been there yourself, you have images from TV and movies: lawyers making arguments and clients sitting quietly. Each attorney is trying to persuade the judge or jury to see it their way. It is called an “adversary system,” and eventually, there is a winner and a loser.
If it is a criminal case, the purpose is to convict the defendant of a crime, then impose a sentence. The result is a finding of either Guilty or Not Guilty. There is no middle ground. In a civil case, usually the plaintiff seeks to prove that the defendant is liable for harm. The case is about “liability” and the amount of money, or damages, that should be paid.
Often, when the case is over, the result does not feel fair. Rarely is one side completely right and the other completely wrong. Something in-between would be more just. For the people involved, being able to have a say, to tell their side and actually be listened to, could go a long way in resolving the issues. But, the system usually isn’t set up that way.
Increasingly, there are efforts to create “restorative justice” models in communities and in schools. These recognize that violations of laws and rules harm relationships and communities. If the person who caused the harm can see how they hurt others, then there can be repair and much less likelihood of it happening again. The view is that the more we understand each other and the consequences of our actions, the healthier and more harmonious our society could be.
Restorative Justice is a way of resolving conflict, of righting wrongs, that brings together the person harmed, the perpetrator, community members, and others. It is not an “add-on” to the current system. To use this approach requires a shift in our thinking. It says that punishment should not always be the goal. That genuinely accepting responsibility for harming others, and making amends makes more sense in many circumstances.
The roots of what is called “restorative justice” are with Indigenous practices the world over. In many cultures, resolving conflicts through efforts to repair relationships and “right the wrong” is naturally a way of life.
Now non-Natives have named these practices as “restorative” and developed academic studies and community trainings, hoping to improve how conflicts are resolved. There are many words and models used to describe these programs; in essence they are about dignity, respect, and emphasizing our common humanity.
We know that a heartfelt apology from the offender is of value to the person harmed. Not just saying it, but meaning it and taking action to repair what you have done. Wouldn’t it be great to have a process which encouraged that?
Our present legal system does the opposite. If the person is wrongly accused, then of course, they should not be encouraged to falsely admit. However, for the many cases where the person did do what they are accused of, why not have a process for them to admit what they did, meet the people they harmed and listen to the impact on them?
They must acknowledge and take responsibility, would feel the consequences of their actions, and learn about the other human beings they affected. If you were the one harmed, wouldn’t you want a safe way to face the person who did it and tell them, knowing they have to listen? We don’t really have that in our legal system now. The closest is a written “victim impact statement” at sentencing.
If you were the person who had “done wrong” and very much regretted it, wouldn’t you want to apologize, to tell the other person how sorry you are? Wouldn’t you want them to know that your action that hurt them is not typical of you, that you are a good person? Wouldn’t you ask how you can make it right? It is hard to do that now, even if you plead guilty and pay financial restitution. Restorative Justice is a way to connect with the humanity in each other.
— Penny Clute has been an attorney since 1973. She was Clinton County district attorney from 1989 through 2001, then Plattsburgh City Court judge until her retirement in January 2012.
