The Law and You: Right to Know what conduct is criminalk

Part of the Due Process Clause in the U.S. Constitution requires that criminal statutes be clear enough to notify people of what conduct is prohibited. We should not have to guess at whether what we want to do breaks a law. If a law is too general to figure that out, a court can strike it down as unconstitutionally “void for vagueness.”
Requiring the legislature to define clearly what acts they are making criminal also provides standards for the police. When the language of a statute is not specific enough to inform the public what is prohibited, it does not provide guidance to law enforcement, either.
If a criminal law is so general that it provides no real notice or warning to anyone, then a person can be arrested simply because an officer feels like it, instead of there being evidence of actual wrongdoing. Our system is designed for laws to restrain power. We do not give our government complete authority over us. There are rules - in the constitution and in statues - that must be followed to prevent arbitrary or discriminatory enforcement.
What does that mean in real life? Suppose the law prohibited “offensive behavior.” That phrase is pretty vague, and likely means different things to different people. Swearing loudly in a park could be offensive to many, as could throwing garbage at passersby. What about carrying a sign that says the governor should be kicked out of office? Or publicly accusing the police of murder and the city government of covering it up?
To those being accused, the behavior could feel “offensive.” If that is all it takes, we would all need to worry that anything we say or do could get us arrested for crossing the wrong person. Who decides? If police officers are offended by a bystander complaining about an arrest, do we want them to have the power to criminalize the disagreement?
It is not okay to treat annoyance or disrespect as a crime. That can easily happen if vague, general language is permitted in the Penal Law. A crime is whatever the government says it is. In countries that do not have our Due Process and First Amendment protections, we can see how vague criminal laws are used to criminalize whatever the government wants to stop, even if they are well-meaning acts.
In Wuhan, China the citizen journalist who reported the early days of the coronavirus was convicted of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble” for those disclosures, and sentenced to four years in prison. Really? That language is purposely designed to cover a multitude of activities, meaning whatever those in power don’t like that day can get you arrested.
A woman in Saudi Arabia who publicly advocated that women should be allowed to drive and that the guardianship law, which prohibits women from appearing in public without a male chaperone, should be repealed was sentenced in December to a 6 year prison term. She wanted to help women have more rights, yet the charges were reported as “incitement to change the kingdom’s ruling regime and cooperating with individuals and entities to carry out a foreign agenda.” In this way, her peaceful activism seeking to change the law about driving became equivalent to trying to overthrow the government.
We have had such laws on the books in the United States, as well. A 1971 U.S. Supreme Court case struck down a Cincinnati City Ordinance that made it illegal when “three or more people gathered on a sidewalk” and “conducted themselves in a manner annoying to persons passing by.” The Court found that this ordinance violated the Due Process Clause because it was so vague that it really set no standard of conduct at all; a violation could depend entirely upon whether a passerby or police officer was annoyed.
In New York, some low level offenses, such as loitering, harassment, and making “unnecessary noise” have also been struck down as unconstitutionally vague. The common problem was the broad language that did not give sufficient notice of what conduct would be punished. The laws were so vague that there was no objective criteria for enforcement, instead depending upon the annoyance of an officer or complainant.
