A recent news story about a 10 year old who was raped and became pregnant got me thinking about the topic of “child sexual abuse,” and the difference now compared to 30 years ago. The rape of infants and children by adults is impossible for most of us to imagine. There is much more public awareness now than in the past that such offenses happen, but not yet enough.
I was a lawyer from 1973-2012, and District Attorney throughout the 1990’s. When I became DA in 1989, there was very little awareness and acknowledgement of these crimes. I soon learned that they were much more frequent than I expected.
Victims rarely disclosed, and when they did, often they were not believed. Or, they were blamed. A middle-aged man’s sexual involvement with a pre-teen, for example, was excused by describing her as being the aggressor or a “tease.” Somehow things were twisted to relieve him of all responsibility. There was no comprehension that repeated sexual abuse by the adult could lead to sexual behaviors by the child.
For the police to thoroughly investigate and the DA’s Office to successfully prosecute, there was much we needed to learn. I took as many courses as I could find for prosecutors, and encouraged law enforcement agencies to send their detectives and investigators for specialized training.
We learned better ways to investigate and prosecute adults who preyed upon children. We learned not to jump to conclusions and began to understand behaviors that seemed mysterious, even counter-intuitive. These include the slow, patient grooming of the intended victim, often beginning with befriending the parents. The expectation of prompt disclosure is unrealistic and fails to understand the abuser’s threats or manipulations.
Until we learn to really listen, few will decide to tell us something they believe is shameful or could result in the offender harming them or their family. The victim may care about the abuser and not realize they have been taken advantage of; or they may be frightened and miserable with no idea how to get out of the situation. These and many other circumstances present huge hurdles to the victim, as well as to law enforcement and prosecutors.
Back in the 1990’s the default position for many was that the claim of abuse was false. People more readily believed that a child would lie about being sexually abused than that the charming, friendly guy the adults hung out with would do such a thing.
The first step in any trial was to show the jury that child sexual abuse is a real thing. They had to learn that these crimes actually happen before they could seriously consider whether the person on trial did it.
Because I learned so much about child sexual abuse while DA 20-30 years ago, I think I’ve assumed that everyone else did too, that our society as a whole became more informed and able to see through the manipulations of predators. The topic is definitely more out in the open than before. We have learned about massive numbers of young people victimized by religious leaders, football coaches and team doctors. However, unless you know someone who has gone through it, your understanding may be limited.
As the people’s attorney, the DA can educate the public by keeping it informed about cases, explain some of the dynamics of abusive situations, and create multi-disciplinary task forces and working groups.
I wrote and spoke about the myths around child sexual abuse, domestic violence and other traumatic crimes that affect many people’s lives. I hope that there is no longer the need for public information and education because these offenses have stopped happening, but that seems very unlikely.
In the 1990’s, we believed that a trusted family member, friend, teacher or coach would not violate a child. Now we know there are predators who develop trust and then take advantage of it to get access to kids and ensure their silence.
Denying that it could even happen is easy and irresponsible. Blaming the victim is harmful and gives the guilty party a pass. Kids who are being victimized need safe places and trusted people to tell.
