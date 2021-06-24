The 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution is packed with significant rights and enforcement powers. It was passed by Congress then ratified by the states in 1868, as part of Reconstruction after the Civil War. Both the “due process” and the “equal protection” clauses are part of the 14th Amendment, and they are summarized here. Countless cases have applied and interpreted the meaning of these phrases. Their interpretation has been extensive and complicated, and is still ongoing.
A significant feature of this amendment is that it makes clear that these guarantees apply to the states, not only to the federal government.
Due Process
No state can “deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law.” The 5th Amendment already provided due process protections against the U.S. government. Now, the states were also required to comply. Basically, this means the government is not above the law, and there are required protections and fair procedures before certain kinds of government action.
Due process is a fundamental guarantee in criminal prosecutions, where liberty, and sometimes life, are clearly at stake. The due process rights of defendants are spelled out in the Constitution and statutes that cover rights at arrest, trial and during other stages of a criminal case.
The principle of due process also applies in civil and administrative contexts, where government action can result in loss of property or other protected interests. Examples are license suspension, student discipline, termination of welfare benefits. All the rights guaranteed in a criminal case are not mandated in other situations, but there must at least be what is called “notice and the opportunity to be heard.”
The government must notify you of its proposed action and the reasons, and provide a hearing where you can contest it. If this basic due process does not take place, the person harmed can sue for violation of this constitutional right, and try to prevent or undo the government’s action.
Equal Protection
“No State shall … deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.”
This is how the “equal protection clause” of the 14th Amendment expresses that the law protects everyone equally, even without regard to citizenship or former status of being enslaved. Congress in 1868 did not try to list all of the possible rights we have or the ways we can be treated differently or unfairly. Something would always be missed in such lists.
It took almost 90 years before the equal protection clause really came to life, through the 1954 decision of the U.S. Supreme Court, Brown v Board of Education, which ruled that racially segregated public schools were unconstitutional.
This decision overturned a previous Supreme Court case that allowed “separate but equal” education.
That ruling opened possibilities for challenging discrimination in other government policies and actions, and for other reasons than race.
Ensuring “the equal protection of the laws” has not been obvious or simple. Such an interesting phrase, that can have different meanings for different people. The person or group who feels discriminated against may think their mistreatment is obvious, while others don’t see it that way, or believe it is justified.
The only discrimination that can be unconstitutional is that by government action, not private parties. Even then, not all discrimination is prohibited, and some reasons for different treatment are legally acceptable. Reportedly, the equal protection clause is the most litigated section of the Constitution. There are many important decisions on discrimination based on race, gender, national origin, religion, and disability.
Office-holders and Insurrection
Another section of the 14th Amendment, little noticed for 150 years, is now relevant again. Section 3 prohibits a person from being a civil or military officer in the U.S. or a state government if they previously took an oath to support the U.S. Constitution as an executive, legislative or judicial officer, and thereafter “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same,” or gave “aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”
In 1868, this was designed to prevent Confederate officials from being elected to government office. Perhaps it will also be applicable to participants and supporters of the January 6 events at the U.S. Capitol.
Penny Clute was Clinton County district attorney from 1989 through 2001, then Plattsburgh City Court judge until her retirement in January 2012.
