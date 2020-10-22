The Law and You: On Grand Jury Secrecy

Recently, one of the members of the Grand Jury in the Breonna Taylor case in Kentucky asked the court for permission to speak publicly about the evidence and legal instructions presented to the Grand Jury, and also asked the court to release the transcripts from the Grand Jury proceeding.
According to that person’s lawyer, the Grand Juror believed that the prosecutor misrepresented at a press conference what was presented in the Grand Jury room, in particular what charges they were instructed to consider.
By law the grand jury records must be kept secret, unless released by a court order. Therefore, the grand juror got a lawyer and brought a motion, or request, to the judge.
The judge ordered release of audio recordings from the grand jury. There were 15 hours of the witness testimony, but the legal instructions were not included. The grand juror still requests to speak publicly, which the Attorney General opposes, although he continues to do so himself.
In New York, Grand Jury proceedings are also secret, so I wondered whether a person who had been a member of a particular grand jury could do the same here: seek court permission to speak about the case and for release of the transcript or minutes.
The short answer is that the request is possible, but there would have to be very extraordinary circumstances for a court to grant it.
Backing up a bit, in New York, Criminal Procedure Law governs Grand Jury Proceedings. Remember, this is the process where evidence is presented for grand jurors to vote on whether there is reasonable cause to charge or indict someone. It is not the trial.
The prosecutor presents witnesses and evidence to the grand jury, and also provides legal instructions so the grand jurors know what crimes are possible, and the elements of each. Unlike the trial itself, the defense attorney and the defendant are not in the grand jury room, except when the defendant actually testifies.
They don’t see the other witnesses, nor hear the evidence, nor do they hear the legal instructions the prosecutor gives. There is no judge present either. Only the DA and the grand jurors know what was said.
During the evidence presentation, grand jurors can ask questions of the witnesses and of the prosecutor. They can also ask about the charges, but they naturally rely heavily on their legal adviser, the prosecutor, and may have no idea about alternative charges.
There is a court stenographer present throughout these presentations. In New York, the legal instructions and all other legal advice must be on the record and included in the transcripts.
New York law requires that everything said in the grand jury room be kept secret, unless there is a written court order releasing the minutes. No one who was in the grand jury room during testimony or deliberations can speak about it, except that a witness can disclose their own testimony. In fact it is a felony to unlawfully reveal grand jury testimony.
The usual reasons courts give for secrecy are: preventing a defendant from fleeing or from tampering with witnesses; protecting grand jurors and innocent accused; and encouraging witnesses to “testify freely.”
New York’s highest court ruled in 1983 that the standard for releasing secret grand jury minutes is that there is a “compelling and particularized need.” This is very difficult to show. That they are relevant and useful is not enough. Protecting secrecy is definitely the default position.
Is it different when the decision not to indict leads to public unrest and distrust in the criminal justice system? No, it isn’t.
A case with many parallels to Breonna Taylor’s was the death of Eric Garner on Staten Island in 2015.
After evidence was presented to a grand jury, and no indictment was returned, several public officials and agencies requested release of the grand jury minutes. The judge’s denial of the motion was upheld on appeal.
The intense public interest, the arguments that seeing the transcripts would help quell unrest, restore confidence in the system, and benefit law reform efforts were not enough to show “a compelling and particularized need for access.”
