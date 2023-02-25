Ten states and the District of Columbia have passed “medical aid in dying” laws permitting physicians, under specific circumstances, to prescribe medication to adult patients who request it, so they can die peacefully. The patient must be terminally ill, mentally competent, likely to die within six months, have no chance of recovery, and must administer the medication themselves.
These laws make clear that the physician’s prescription is a medical treatment and is part of the patient’s “end of life decision making.” When a patient dies after taking the prescribed medication, the “cause of death” on the death certificate is the underlying disease.
New York does not yet have a law authorizing “medical aid in dying,” but there is a bill in both houses of the state legislature for that purpose: A995 in the Assembly and S2445 in the Senate. If the law is passed, New York would protect end of life health care, and recognize that we each have the right to make this decision about our own lives.
Even in states that do not have “medical aid in dying” laws, we can refuse treatment, including fluids, and so allow our death to come sooner. Society recognizes some circumstances where we can say “stop — that’s enough!” We do this through “living wills” and “advance directives.”
Many of us sign these documents purposely to inform our families and medical professionals that we do not want to be kept alive through ventilators, CPR, artificial nutrition or hydration and other “extraordinary” medical care.
We make that decision ourselves so that others do not need to — essentially a decision that there is a limit for how far to go to keep us alive. For each person it may be a different point for when what is left of life is no longer worth living.
When we are at the end of our lives, in the process of dying, NY law does not allow us to say “let me end it now.” Some people near the end choose to stop eating food and drinking water. This usually results in death in about 10 days. But why should it be dragged out in that way?
Why does the state require us to suffer, to wait for a “natural” death from what is killing us? Does the government really have an important interest in prohibiting us from shortening the time of our suffering? When death for the patient is in the near term, why can’t you make the choice for a quick and painless means that is under your control?
Unless the law changes, it is not possible because your doctor can be prosecuted for writing the prescription. NY Penal Law 120.30 states that a person “is guilty of [the felony of] promoting a suicide attempt when he intentionally causes or aids another person to attempt suicide.”
The word “suicide” is not defined in the Penal Law, but the dictionary reflects the common understanding that it is intentionally taking one’s own life. A 1997 U.S. Supreme Court decision (Vacco v Quill, 521 US 793) ruled that the U.S. Constitution protected the right to refuse treatment, but not the right to commit suicide or to request help to do so.
There have been efforts to persuade courts to interpret assisting or promoting suicide statutes as not applying to medical aid in dying. But when the plain language of the law does not suggest any exception, a court really cannot re-write it.
An example is the New York case Myers v Schneiderman (see Resources). Medical professionals, patients and advocates sued requesting a ruling that medical aid in dying is a constitutional right in New York state. After thoroughly examining the arguments for and against it, the judge concluded that this was a decision for “the political branches,” meaning it is up to the legislature and executive whether to change the law.
The NY bill has important safeguards to protect against abuse, so there is true consent. No patient is required to participate, nor is any medical professional. It simply allows a dying patient to choose how and when to die, which can be at home with loved ones.
Resources for NY's Medical Aid in Dying Act
