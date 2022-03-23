Before the men who killed Ahmaud Arbery went to trial on the Federal hate crime charges, they made a plea agreement with the prosecutor. Already convicted of murder by a state court jury and sentenced to life in prison, the deal was that they would plead guilty for a 30 year prison sentence which they could serve in the federal system, rather than be in a Georgia state prison.
Mr. Arbery’s family was outraged by the show of leniency. They do not necessarily get a vote in what the prosecutor decides to do. But the judge does. Judges don’t usually exercise their right to disagree with plea agreements, but it is possible. This judge said No, and refused to accept the plea bargain.
The criminal justice system is dependent upon defendants pleading guilty instead of going to trial, to keep cases moving along. Guilty pleas are the way almost all cases are resolved in the U.S. criminal justice system. Trials like we see on TV are very rare. The judge’s role is typically limited to making sure that the defendant’s decision to plead guilty is made “knowingly, voluntarily and intelligently.” To do this, the judge asks defendants questions to determine if they understand what they are charged with, that no one is forcing them to plead guilty, and that they actually committed the crimes.
Judges have the authority to reject “plea bargains,” only if they conclude that the agreement is “not in the interests of justice.” The judge may see the evidence warranting a more severe or more lenient disposition. Both the prosecution and defense know that the deal they make won’t be implemented if the judge disagrees. The judge is not part of the negotiating process, but has the final word on whether it goes ahead.
The charging decision belongs to the DA, not the judge. The law gives the prosecuting attorney complete power over what charges to bring and whether to reduce or dismiss some in exchange for a guilty plea. Even if a judge disagrees, the judge cannot order the prosecutor to make a different plea offer. This can be frustrating.
However, if the DA and defense counsel make an agreement that includes a particular sentence deal, they cannot bind the judge. Some judges have a policy that they will not allow the attorneys to even recommend what the sentence will be. They can make an agreement only about what charges the defendant will plead guilty to, and the sentence must be left entirely up to the judge. In such cases, the attorneys and the judge will state on the record at the time of plea that there is no promise regarding sentence.
In most courts, the judge will allow plea agreements to include sentence recommendations. Before the defendant pleads guilty, the judges will say that they are not bound by the recommendation and there may be information in the pre-sentence investigation report that will cause them to reject the recommended sentence. If the judge ends up rejecting the proposed sentence and decides to impose a different one, the defendant must first be allowed to withdraw their guilty plea and go to trial. Not every defendant will exercise that right, but they must be informed that they have the choice.
It is an irrational part of the process that judges are asked to accept plea agreements when they know next to nothing about the cases. The system provides for pre-sentence investigation reports to be completed by probation departments after defendants are convicted by guilty plea or trial. These reports are valuable and detail a defendant’s criminal history, as well as family background, education, employment, mental health, addiction and other histories that help a judge understand who the person is.
However, when there is a “deal,” all that information is collected after the plea and sentence are decided. It makes much more sense to have this investigation done at an earlier point in time. If both attorneys and the judge agree, the court can order a “pre-plea report” so that they all have a full picture of the defendant and the crime. This helps everyone arrive at an appropriate plea offer and sentence.
Penny Clute was Clinton County district attorney from 1989 through 2001, then Plattsburgh City Court judge until her retirement in January 2012.