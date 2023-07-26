Recklessness, speed, impairment — each one alone is a high-risk behavior, but combined they can have very tragic and deadly consequences. When I was a practicing attorney, I represented people charged with the crimes of DWI, reckless driving, or even criminally negligent homicide or manslaughter.
In those cases, naturally I talked with, and listened to, defendants. Like the guy whose driving resulted in a crash that killed his best friend in the passenger seat. For another it was friends in the back seat, or strangers in the on-coming car who suffered.
One man in this situation said he didn’t remember anything about the crash. I never knew if that was true; perhaps he couldn’t face what he’d done, or maybe his subconscious protected him from knowing?
Those who did remember their drinking and driving and crashing, would have done anything to turn back the clock, undo everything, change places with the deceased. But, of course, they could not do any of that.
They were not evil people, not “criminals.” They never intended to hurt anyone. But, they drove while drinking or using drugs, and often were driving too fast or in some other reckless way.
While I was the Clinton County District Attorney, I prosecuted these defendants. In doing so, I met with their injured victims, or surviving family members if the person was killed. I listened to their pain and anger, and saw they were forever changed; their loss was unending.
As Plattsburgh City Court Judge, I presided over these cases. With the benefit of my previous experience, I questioned defendants who were pleading guilty to harming someone else. I looked for honesty and acceptance of responsibility in their descriptions of what they did. I hoped they experienced feelings of guilt, sorrow, regret.
Some who were harmed wanted to tell the driver what they’d done, how it affected them. The criminal justice system isn’t designed very well for that, but there are some opportunities. Primarily it is in writing to the judge a “victim impact statement” for sentencing, or even speaking in person at that time so the defendant has to watch and listen. This is the opportunity to spell out what the loved-one’s loss means to them. How their own lives have changed.
Another possibility is being part of a DWI Victim Impact Panel, usually sponsored by a county’s STOP-DWI Program, where victims and survivors speak publicly about what happened and the impact it has had. When I was DA in the 1990’s, we required those convicted of DWI to attend a panel; listening to the people affected so deeply can be the change-maker in someone’s life. This may still be part of a DWI sentence.
Sometimes those who caused the harm and pain, the defendants, also want to talk about how their lives have been impacted. This does not at all take away what the victims endure, but many deeply regret their actions, and want to express how sorry they are. They may still be haunted by the fact they killed or injured someone. They may have changed their life because of those consequences. Including such a person on a Victim Impact Panel can have a powerful effect.
It was a long time ago when I was involved in these cases, but what is really different? Now there are more kinds of drugs, so more ways to be intoxicated or under the influence. This impairment includes legally prescribed and over-the-counter drugs, as well as illegal drugs.
Reckless behavior still means a person “is aware of and consciously disregards a substantial and unjustifiable risk . . . .” Driving a motor vehicle (NY Vehicle & Traffic Law section 1192) or a boat (NY Navigation Law section 49-A) while impaired by alcohol or drugs is still dangerous. Doing so in the dark and at excessive speed still increases the risk of crashing. In a boat, you can run aground, crash into another boat or fixed object.
Those involved in, or impacted by, these situations are still more than statistics. They are people with lives that can be ended abruptly or forever altered. This includes the person at the wheel. There are no do-overs.
Can you live with yourself if you kill or hurt someone?
RESOURCES
Penalties for Alcohol or Drug Impaired Driving Offenses https://tinyurl.com/4m7dnhf5
Safe Boating Lawful Operation & Boating While Impaired by Alcohol or Drugs https://tinyurl.com/3yesrfat
Safe Boating Classes tinyurl.com/4k34xedp
