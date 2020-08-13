Recently, a reader learned that a household member told their Social Security number to a friendly person on the phone. In the wrong hands, that number allows a criminal to steal our identity, empty our bank accounts and run up large credit card bills.
They called the New York State Attorney General’s Office in Plattsburgh, and were relieved by the help they received. They put a “credit freeze” on their accounts by calling one of the three credit reporting agencies: Equifax, Experian or TransUnion. This stopped anyone from opening a new account with their identity, but it doesn’t stop the thief from making charges on their existing account. There are more steps to take and very helpful links with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to guide you through them at IdentityTheft.gov.
This brought back memories of my mother being fooled by telemarketers back in the early 1990’s. I’ve talked and written about Mom’s case before: she bought thousands of dollars of junk after repeatedly being told she could win valuable prizes. When she stopped authorizing purchases, the man on the phone deceived her by saying he knew she had investments she could liquidate. She was frightened and complied. She lived alone in another state, and was too embarrassed and ashamed to tell any of us.
My mom was bright and well-educated. But she was tricked and lied to by thieves on the other end of the phone. They are criminals, robbers. They are trained to come across as friendly, legitimate and trustworthy, so they can get you to turn over your money.
I was actually surprised that these frauds are still being committed on the phone, not just through the internet and social media. There are many more variations of what happened to my mom, including identity theft, fake investments and business opportunities, and even the “Social Security Imposter Scam”. Like so many other cases, the criminal depends upon the victim keeping it a secret.
Right now, criminals are taking advantage of us during the coronavirus pandemic. They are fraudulently claiming to have substances that can prevent, treat or cure COVID-19. Through phone calls, emails, texts and social media, they promise supplements, colloidal silver and chemicals that they falsely claim will protect us. They also might sell home test kits, promote fraudulent investment schemes, fake charities, and pretend they can get your stimulus check to you faster for a fee.
None of this is legitimate. Don’t even open the message or click on a link, because even doing that can give them your password and financial information. Right now, there is no treatment or cure for the coronavirus. The only preventive is each of us keeping our distance from others.
Being victimized by calculating criminals really can happen to anyone. Not knowing how to get out of it is understandable and common, too. When you feel foolish that you spent your money that way, when you can’t believe it yourself that you were taken advantage of, you are unlikely to tell anyone about it. They are counting on this; that’s what gives them control.
When I tried to help my mom in 1992, I was the Clinton County District Attorney, yet there was little I could do. There are many more resources now. The New York State Attorney General has an office in Plattsburgh where they take complaints, as well as online. Their website has guidance specific to identity theft by going to tinyurl.com/y56qg9f3, including an “Identity Theft Kit.”
The Federal Trade Commission’s website at
identitytheft.gov/ has excellent, user-friendly pages that will help you file a report, create a “recovery plan” to repair the damage, correct your identity information, and assist you in implementing it.
These cases are difficult to prosecute, because it is so challenging to determine who is making the calls and where they are located. It is still a good idea to report it to your local police, the state attorney general’s office and the Federal Trade Commission. Each has a different role, and their investigations may result in an arrest and/or recovering some of the money you spent.
If you or someone you know has been taken advantage of, tell someone. If you don’t know how to take the steps yourself, tell someone. If your Social Security Number, your ID, or financial information has been lost or stolen, tell someone. They can help.
Penny Clute was Clinton County district attorney from 1989 through 2001, then Plattsburgh City Court judge until her retirement in January 2012.
________________
Resources for Identity Theft, COVID-19 Scams & More
Federal Trade Commission’s main site: ftc.gov - here you can report a complaint, register for the Do Not Call list, get free resources, and learn about current frauds, including false claims for products to treat and prevent the coronavirus
Coronavirus scams: https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/features/coronavirus-scams-what-ftc-doing
New York State Attorney General - file complaints and learn information: https://ag.ny.gov/
Excellent short videos on the Social Security Imposter Scam: https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/features/feature-0037-imposter-scams. Click on “Videos & Media” in the upper right corner for more fraud-exposing videos.
Stop the telemarketers by getting on the Do Not Call list: donotcall.gov
