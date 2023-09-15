In writing this column, I have returned several times to topics related to domestic violence (DV), also called interpersonal violence (IPV). I come back to these themes because I know they affect a lot of people, there is still not enough understanding, and there are many misconceptions.
Sadly, there are many people who live in abusive families or relationships. They may keep the secret for a long time, even decades. In the majority of cases, the male is the violent partner and the female the victim. But not always, as the children may also be targets, or the woman may be the abuser, or the partners may be of the same gender. Abusive behavior is about power and control, not chromosomes.
You can probably tell that the 13 years I was District Attorney had a great deal of impact on me. Before that, I was in private practice for 11 years and handled many divorces and other family law matters. The cumulative effect of these cases from the 1980’s and ’90’s have stayed with me. Have things changed much since then?
I listened to thousands of people, and learned about their problems and relationships, and the trauma they endured. To explore grounds for divorce, or to prosecute crimes, I needed to learn what happened, the reasons people stayed or left, and the difficult challenges they faced.
I also learned to take seriously what may have been shrugged off, even by the victims. The labels used by the law do not always treat threatening or assaultive conduct for what it is. For example, in New York, a violent attack is not a criminal “assault” if no physical injury was caused. Hitting and kicking someone that does not leave a cut or bruise, which certainly feels like an assault, typically cannot be charged that way. Hopefully another crime fits.
A hugely important lesson has been overcoming the faulty, unspoken expectation many of us have that a person is not injured if you cannot see marks. Since we are not medical experts, our ignorance leads us to assume that there must be outward signs of harm if the person was “really hurt.” Just because it is invisible to the naked eye does not mean there was no injury.
This mistaken assumption leads to downplaying the consequences of strangling someone — squeezing hands around their neck, cutting off the air or blood supply. It is crucial for everyone — police, medical personnel, prosecutors, judges, advocates and victims, family and friends — to realize that a person being strangled is seconds away from unconsciousness and minutes away from death. Often there are no marks from this near-death experience.
Their brain is being deprived of oxygen by pressure on the neck’s arteries and veins. Many times it is only when they pass out that the attacker lets go. This happened often enough in cases I saw in Clinton County, I wondered if the defendants let go because they thought they had indeed killed the person they claimed to love.
When the loved one is thrown down the stairs or has their head banged against a hard object, usually the floor or wall, what happens to their brain? Studies and research show that there often is mild traumatic brain injury (TBI). Many who live in abusive relationships are assaulted repeatedly, causing multiple brain injuries.
TBIs don’t leave marks on the outside. The victim may be so relieved that she did not die, that she doesn’t even mention that she was “choked” (strangled) unless asked about it by knowledgeable police and medical personnel.
For weeks or months after an attack they may have changes in thinking, or other cognitive, physical or psychological functioning, but have no idea that it is connected to the head-banging or strangulation.
In the past 10 years especially, there have been numerous studies of concussions and TBI’s in athletes and military members. These have led to deeper knowledge and appreciation of the serious consequences of this condition.
A growing number of researchers are studying the connection between domestic violence and TBIs. Knowing is important. When your realize that the problems you are having are because your brain was hurt, it makes so much sense.
— Penny Clute has been an attorney since 1973. She was Clinton County district attorney from 1989 through 2001, then Plattsburgh City Court judge until her retirement in January 2012.
