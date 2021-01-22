The Law and You: Free speech not always absolute

We talk a lot about our freedom of speech.
It is an essential part of the First Amendment to the United States Constitution, a fundamental protection that distinguishes our country from others.
It reads: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
What do you think it means? That everyone can say whatever they want at any time? That we are free to speak our minds, no matter the circumstances? That there never can be any restrictions or consequences?
No, it is not a blank check.
(1) The first thing to know is that the Free Speech Clause of the First Amendment prohibits the government from interfering with our speech. The Constitution limits what the government, including lawmakers, police, and courts, can do to citizens. It does not stop actions by individuals, companies, or other non-governmental entities.
If a legislature passes a law criminalizing words or other expression of ideas, that could be struck down in court as a violation of constitutionally protected free speech. If the court upholds such a law, a conviction could be reversed on appeal. If law enforcement arrests someone because of what they say, or for signs or flags they display, the defense can be they were simply exercising their right to free speech, so the charge should be dismissed.
Since our free speech rights exist only with respect to government restriction, they are not violated when some other body controls what we say, or where we say it. This why a private employer can restrict what employees say, and a social media platform can ban those who violate the contract they made to follow the rules.
(2) There is also a long-recognized limit on free speech. Every law student learns that you “cannot falsely yell FIRE! in a crowded theater.” This is the example used in the 1919 Supreme Court case of US v Schenck to show that the First Amendment is not absolute. If the words will cause a dangerous panic or violence, they are not protected.
Our constitution has always been seen as protecting the expression of ideas. Speaking is one form of this. Others include written words, pictures and performances. The Supreme Court has even ruled that burning the American flag as protest is protected speech.
From the Supreme Court’s point of view, the First Amendment protects almost all speech. Even when what we say is offensive, unpopular or vulgar, we are guaranteed the right to say it. It doesn’t matter if this type of language is directed at a public official or law enforcement officer, either. Verbal criticism, insults and name-calling can be regulated, but not prohibited.
There is a 100 year-long line of Supreme Court cases ruling on whether particular words or actions are covered by the First Amendment. Currently, it essentially boils down to: (a) the peaceful expression of unpopular, even obnoxious, angering views is protected.
But (b) speech that is “directed to inciting imminent lawless action” and is likely to produce such action is not protected and can be prohibited and prosecuted.
It is not disputed that there is a point at which particular speech is no longer protected. The challenges and differences of opinion come when the expression of ideas is seen as inciting violence or other illegal behavior. Whether that line was crossed in a specific case becomes the question.
The individual circumstances are crucial, and determine whether the words used are protected free speech or not. What do the facts show? Was there simply an expression of ideas? Or was there a call to action? If so, was it a vague, generalized call, or was it for immediate action? Does the language include a threat of harm? Is it a threat to do something right away, or at an undefined future time? Was there threatening conduct or physical action, in addition to the offensive words?
All of these circumstances make a difference in determining whether the Constitution protects the speech expressed.
