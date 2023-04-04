The law gives privileged status to private conversations and writings in certain relationships, such as doctor-patient, attorney-client, and clergy-penitent.
Public policy comes down on the side of guaranteeing the confidentiality of these communications so that you, the patient or client, can be totally open in seeking medical treatment or legal or spiritual advice. Unless they know what is going on, the person you seek help from cannot give appropriate guidance or treatment.
Which relationships are protected and the scope of the privacy depend on the legislatures, which define the privileges that will be recognized by the courts. Under the evidence rules, disclosure of these confidential communications is prohibited unless the client/patient/penitent consents.
In New York, privileges are found in the CPLR (Civil Practice Laws & Rules), and apply to testimony in both civil and criminal cases. In addition to the attorney-client and doctor-patient privilege, the law also recognizes the following privileged relationships: marital, clergy-penitent, and a person consulting a psychologist, social worker, rape crisis counselor or domestic violence advocate. Contrary to what we see on TV, the privileges do not end at the patient or client’s death.
Attorney-client — CPLR 4503
Ordinarily, communications between attorney and client are confidential and the attorney may not disclose them. There is no privilege, however, if another person was present; that “third party” might be a parent, partner or spouse. Although this may seem like natural support under stressful circumstances, the attorney must be careful not to undermine what would normally be confidential by allowing the other person to remain. There are circumstances where the attorney can safely include a paralegal, accountant or other expert in the communication.
The attorney-client privilege can be “pierced” when the communications “are meant to further or conceal a crime.” If the client is in the process of committing a crime or planning to commit one, and seeks legal advice or assistance about doing it or covering it up, then there is no protection. This falls under the “crime-fraud” exception; examples are destroying evidence, tampering with a witness, and falsifying information.
Doctor-patient — CPLR 4504(a)
The purpose of the long-standing doctor-patient privilege is to encourage people to be open in explaining their problem when obtaining medical care. In NY, other health care professionals are covered, as well as physicians: dentists, podiatrists, chiropractors, and nurses, both RN and LPN.
None of these professionals is permitted to disclose “any information acquired in attending a patient in a professional capacity and which was necessary to enable them to act in that capacity.” The person had to come to the professional for treatment as patient, not to confide in a friend.
The privilege does not necessarily cover everything that a patient said; the information had to be necessary to being treated. If a person is brought to the hospital with injuries from a fight, it is necessary for the doctor to learn where the patient’s pain is. If the patient also talks about attacking another person, that information is not privileged and can be used against the patient in court.
There are some other exceptions written into the medical privilege, where the medical professional is required to report to authorities. This applies when there is a gun shot wound and to some situations where patients are underage.
Marital — CPLR 4502(b)
NY protects confidential communications made between spouses during marriage. Partners who are not married do not have this privilege. Nor do other family relationships. There is no parent-child privilege; none between siblings. Promising to keep something secret does not create a legally-enforceable privilege; only the legislature can do that.
Clergy, minister of any religion or accredited Christian Science practitioner — CPLR 4505
This covers a “confession or confidence . . . made in the professional character as a spiritual advisor.”
Therapist/counselor
The confidential relationship between a patient and a psychologist (CPLR 4507) who is registered under the NY Education Law is protected, as it is with a licensed social worker or licensed clinical social worker (CPLR 4508), except for “communications by the client revealing the contemplation of a crime or harmful act.” The same applies to a rape crisis counselor or domestic violence advocate employed by an approved program, except for suspected child abuse.
— Penny Clute has been an attorney since 1973. She was Clinton County district attorney from 1989 through 2001, then Plattsburgh City Court judge until her retirement in January 2012.
