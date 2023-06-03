Animal welfare laws are in place to protect animals against cruelty, as well as against neglect, abandonment and other endangering conditions.
In New York, these provisions are found in Article 26 of the Agriculture and Markets Law (https://newyork.public.law/laws/n.y._agriculture_and_markets_law_article_26).
Violations of some provisions are civil charges, others are misdemeanors, and a few are felonies. Many sections are specifically for “companion animals,” like dogs, cats and other pets; but one of the most serious applies to all animals, whether “wild or tame.”
This is the prohibition against “overdriving, torturing and injuring animals.” AGM 353.
“Torture” has a very broad definition, meaning “every act, omission, or neglect whereby unjustifiable physical pain, suffering, or death is caused or permitted.” It is a misdemeanor to do this to any animal, and the law recognizes that depriving an animal of “necessary food or drink” can amount to torture.
The felony of “aggravated cruelty” is committed when a person “with no justifiable purpose, . . . intentionally kills or intentionally causes serious physical injury to a companion animal with aggravated cruelty.
For purposes of this section, “aggravated cruelty” shall mean conduct which: (i) is intended to cause extreme physical pain; or (ii) is done or carried out in an especially depraved or sadistic manner.” AGM 353-a.
The law continues that it does not apply to lawful hunting, trapping or fishing, nor to killing a diseased animal, or one posing a threat to human or animal safety, where such killing is authorized.
There are numerous other provisions, such as those addressing appropriate outdoor shelters for dogs, confinement of companion animals in vehicles during extreme heat or cold, prohibited grooming facility practices, prohibition on piercing or tattooing companion animals, unless done by a veterinarian for medical purposes, abandonment, animal or bird fighting, and theft of a companion animal, including removing a collar or ID tag.
Mistreatment of animals can be reported to your local animal control officer or SPCA, and or law enforcement. There is more information in the links provided in the Resources.
Beyond AGM Law defining what is criminal behavior towards animals, New York Education Law section 809-1 requires every elementary school that receives any state funding to provided instruction “in the humane treatment and protection of animals and the importance of the part they play in the economy of nature as well as the necessity of controlling the proliferation of animals which are subsequently abandoned and caused to suffer extreme cruelty.”
The rights of people with service dogs are defined in NY Civil Rights Law Article 4-B and in the Code of Federal Regulations, 28 CFR 35.104. The Resources include a link to a “service animal guide” prepared by the Bar Associations of New York State and New York City.
There has been extensive research and writing showing the link between animal cruelty and violence against humans. Killing cats or other cruel behaviors towards animals as a child is seen as a predictor of violence, even murder, against people as an adult. When a household pet is mistreated it is often an indication that the people in the home are abused, as well.
The Resources include two excellent articles on this connection; one is from the New York State Humane Association and the other from the New York State Bar Association. The Bar Association one is written with attorneys in mind, but it can also be very useful for their future clients.
If you are in a violent home where your beloved pet is being mistreated, that abuse may be a strategy to keep you and the children under control. In a case I prosecuted years ago, the husband’s terrorizing the family included hanging the dog over the door by its leash. The article will help you document what is going on.
Judges in New York can issue orders of protection for companion animals, as well as for the people in the household. Explaining to a lawyer or judge how the pets are being treated will provide a fuller picture of abuses. If a pet has been taken to a vet for treatment of injuries, those records may help in court. Vets in New York are now mandated reporters of suspected animal abuse.
RESOURCES
Animal Law in New York State https://nysba.org/NYSBA/Publications/LegalEASE%20Pamphlet%20Series/PUB_LegalEase_Animal%20Law_2018.pdf
For information on recognizing and reporting animal cruelty, and a pamphlet: “The Connection Between Animal Abuse and Human Violence” by Dr. Harold J. Hovel — nyshumane.org — NY State Humane Association
What Lawyers Can do — https://nysba.org/what-lawyers-can-do-when-pet-abuse-and-domestic-violence-intersect/
American Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals — aspca.org -
Service animal guide -
https://nysba.org/app/uploads/2020/02/Service-Animal-Guide-NYS-0s50417-final.pdf
