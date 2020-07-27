The joy of growing and cooking with culinary herbs

Since I moved to Plattsburgh, I’ve been living in a condominium without my own lawn space for a garden.
This spring and summer, having transitioned to working from home, I had some extra time and motivation to beautify my balcony.
Among other potted plants, I have a total of four pots and small window boxes filled with culinary herbs. Like many other people, I’ve also found myself cooking more during the pandemic. I love being able to step outside and grab a little of this or that from my herb planters to use in whatever I’m cooking in the kitchen. Rather than having to buy a large bunch of herbs at the store or farmers market, I can take what I need and the rest won’t spoil if it takes me two weeks until I need more.
EASIER TO GROW
Growing most culinary herbs is in many ways easier than growing fruits and vegetables. There are generally very few major insect pests that eat them, thanks to their aromatic compounds that repel many from taking a bite. Most herbs prefer warm and dry growing conditions. Lucky for them, we’ve had a particularly hot and dry summer. If you’re planting them in pots, make sure that they have adequate drainage, and let the soil dry out before watering again.
Most herbs are slow to spread, or won’t spread at all when planted in gardens. Watch out for oregano and spearmint though. Mint in particular spreads very quickly, so you’ll need to dig out and divide it every year to make sure it doesn’t take over. Or, just grow it in a pot.
Many herbs can be continuously harvested throughout the growing season. Sage, thyme, spearmint, chives, and oregano are perennials in our region. Annuals, such as cilantro, dill, and basil need to be trimmed back and used frequently to avoid flowering.
Once these crops have bolted, they will stop producing new leaves. Many commercial growers will do succession plantings of annual herbs so that they have a steady supply throughout the growing season. You can do this in your garden as well. It’s not too late to start late plantings of some annual herbs to harvest leaves in late summer and fall, such as cilantro and dill.
MANY USES
Even if a recipe only requires a tablespoon or two, many herbs are extremely versatile in the kitchen and add a punch of flavor to any recipe.
I like to add fresh spearmint to ice water for a refreshing alternative to a sugary drink on a hot day.
I add chopped parsley, cilantro, basil, and dill to my salads, and various herbs to dressings and marinades.
Thinking ahead to fall and winter, I dry down sage, thyme, and rosemary while thinking about cold weather cooking in the fall and winter, such my Thanksgiving turkey and stuffing, crockpot meals, stews, and more. Drying herbs is very simple, and there are multiple ways to do it.
I sometimes just hang them to dry in a bundle tied with string, or put them in the dehydrator or oven at a low temperature. Even if you don’t use them, herbs can add interesting textures and colors to a flower garden. For example, purple basil and variegated sage are a couple of my favorites, as far as looks go.
If you get busy and don’t have time (thyme?) to harvest the herbs, there’s no need to feel guilty. Letting your herbs bolt creates a nice resource for pollinators and other beneficial insects that feed on pollen and nectar from the flowers.
Elisabeth Hodgdon is the regional vegetable specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension – Clinton County. Reach her at eh528@cornell.edu or 518-561-7450.
