Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern New York, including the following county, Clinton. * WHEN...Until 1015 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Several roads remain closed due to flooding, especially in the Altona, NY area. It will take several hours for all the water from these storms to work through local drainage systems in urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 710 PM EDT, Clinton County Emergency Management reports some high water and road closures continue as of 700 pm. - Please stay away from flooded roads and obey all road closure signage. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Altona, Champlain, Miner Lake State Park, Sciota, Irona and Alder Bend. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. &&