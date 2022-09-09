Q: I read your “Why do we pray” column with the usual great interest I bring to
your columns. When I read the ending which quoted the Psalm 130, I knew I had to write.
Many years ago, I was quite ill. I remember sitting up in bed and praying this Psalm again and again with increasing fervor. I remember asking God if He would be with me in my trial. Suddenly, He said, “Yes.” It wasn’t a spoken word. I wasn’t hearing voices as I suppose a skeptic might suggest. It was something indescribable. The only way to describe it was that it was a voice that is not a voice.
Before this experience of the voice my prayer life meant that I would yammer on endlessly and forget that I was supposed to be listening. But I never expected an answer, so I was profoundly shaken when I got one. I know that God often answers us through the events of our lives and the people in our lives rather than directly as He did me in that moment, but when I thought about it, I realized that the question He chose to answer so directly was key: “Will you be with me in my trial?” I go through the rest of my life ever since that day knowing that I have my own personal assurance that He will always be there with me on the strength of that one word, “Yes.”
Just as a measure of how blind and oblivious we humans can be (or at least this one), I will add that it was only years later that I made the connection that my illness mysteriously ended and did not return after that. I was so focused on the awe-inspiring spiritual aspect that it took me a ridiculously long time to realize that He took care of me practically as well. Makes you grateful that God has infinite patience with us. But all of this happened in the midst of my praying the De Profundis with fervor. Thanks for your column. — (From L)
A: Beautiful. What I like most was your question. You did not ask if God could heal you. You asked if God would be with you during your trials. That is the right question because it is not a request to be healed. It is a request to be accompanied and that is God’s greatest gift to us all. Now go back and sprinkle in a little Psalm 23, “Thou art with me.” God bless you.
And from the mailbag;
This thoughtful and expert comment is why my mom always wanted me to be a doctor — like my brother. — MG
I read your “Caring for Mom” column, with the Question: “What happens when you just don’t know what to pray for?” The elderly mother who had been independent had a “fairly minor surgery” followed by a “complete decline” needing to be in a “rehab facility” and becoming wheelchair bound, with it “seems like she is experiencing the onset of dementia.” A substantial change following a hospitalization (or otherwise)
Commented
