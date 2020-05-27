The evolution of COVID-19 in the sports world

There’s no normalcy.
There hasn’t been for quite some time.
COVID-19 is an opponent nobody has been able to defeat.
As time continues to roll on, more and more questions develop as to when we will get sports back.
The sports world may as well be called a bizarro world right now.
When you sit back and reflect on the last two to three months, you’re probably thinking to yourself, “How could this have happened? How did we get here?”
I know I have.
The last sporting event I covered in person was the Section VII Class B boys basketball championship between Saranac and Beekmantown at the Plattsburgh State Field House, March 7.
It’s been 81 days since that game.
It’s been 81 days since I have been a part of a big crowd.
It’s been 81 days since I have shaken anybody’s hand.
It’s been 81 days of wondering what the next day may entail.
I really started wondering what the future of sports would be two days after that game.
The novel coronavirus was starting to become more and more prevalent throughout the country, and many wondered if upcoming sporting events could be held.
On March 10, I called NYSPHSAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Zayas to talk about whether or not anything may be canceled or postponed.
That conversation ended with me being told NYSPHSAA had no intentions of postponing or canceling any sporting events.
The following day, I wrote a story with the headline, “Playoffs involving Section VII teams to be held with no restrictions”, but I was hesitant.
I remember telling Press-Republican Night Editor Ben Rowe, “This headline is going to be irrelevant by tomorrow morning.”
I said that after seeing Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz tested positive for the coronavirus and the NBA suspended its season.
In my mind, there was no way a professional sports league could suspend its season and high school and college sports could continue on like nothing was wrong.
That turned out to be true.
On March 12, the sports world went dark.
NYSPHSAA postponed its winter championships indefinitely, and the NCAA announced the remainder of its winter and spring seasons were canceled.
At that moment, we were all wondering what the future had in store for sports and life in general.
Initially, people might have been thinking things would be back to normal quickly, but we kept waiting, and everything went from bad to worse.
College sports were already well out of the picture, and winter sports met its maker March 23 when NYSPHSAA canceled the rest of its winter events.
NYSPHSAA had to make the same unfortunate decision about spring sports May 1 when Gov. Cuomo’s decision to call off in-person learning for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year axed any hope of a spring sports season.
The dust has now settled to a certain extent as far as sports being taken away, but there’s still plenty of disappointment felt by many.
NASCAR has made its return, but a lot of other sports are still waiting to come back.
We are all wondering what’s next for sports, and the problem is nobody has a great answer.
Look at how quickly everything developed in the late winter and early spring.
One day we were being told sporting events were going to be held with no restrictions, and the next day, those same events were postponed or canceled.
This pandemic has proven that making expectations has no point. Scenarios can change rapidly.
We have definitely reached the point, however, where we need to turn the page.
While we try and move forward, we can’t forget all those lost to COVID-19. We must keep all their families in our hearts.
As we continue to talk about sports and when they may return, all that means nothing compared to what this coronavirus has done to us as a society.
Everyone says they want to get back to normal, but the normal we once knew is most likely gone forever, and we will have to adapt to a new normal.
That new normal will apply to everything, including sports.
As we head toward the summer, plenty of unknowns still exist, but there’s hope.
There’s hope that athletes of all ages get back to the sports they love.
There’s hope that we can turn on our televisions and watch our favorite teams.
There’s hope that one day we can try and forget there was ever a time sports were taken away from us.
There’s hope that the next chapter of this pandemic marks the rising action of this whole strange story followed by the climax, where sports all return.
Here’s to hope.
Stay healthy, everyone.
Email Joey LaFranca:
Twitter: @JoeyLaFranca
