We knew it would happen eventually.
We were told it was not a question of ‘if’ but a question of ‘when’. Sad to say, the time has arrived.
I’m talking about three confirmed captures of the Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) in northern Clinton County.
This is a big deal and shouldn’t be ignored. The Emerald Ash Borer is responsible for the destruction of tens of millions of ash trees in the United States.
It has been detected in 35 states and the District of Columbia. It’s an invasive species, native to Asia, and probably introduced to our country in wood packing material transported in planes or cargo ships. In its native land it is kept in check by predators, which are not native to the U.S. either.
SYMPTOMS AND SIGNS
New infestations are difficult to detect, as damage to the tree may not be apparent for up to three years. Symptoms of an infestation can include branch dieback in the upper crown, excessive epicormic branching on the tree trunk, vertical bark splits and woodpecker damage.
The EAB kills by laying eggs on the bark of ash trees. When the eggs hatch, the larvae bore into the bark and feed on the transportation tissues of the tree, creating a serpentine gallery. This disrupts the movement of nutrients and water within the tree, girdling it and causing tree death. Currently, only ash trees are affected with the exception of Mountain Ash, not considered to be a true ash.
DEFENSE MEASURES
What can be done to slow ash mortality? The EAB is able to fly, but only a mile or so. Most of the EAB distribution is via humans. Moving firewood and other ash products is thought to account for most of the spread of the EAB. Our forests are about 7% ash trees. Losing some, or all, of them will upset the entire ecology.
If you have ash trees on your property, watch for signs. It’s unlikely you will see the adult EAB, but you will see signs of trouble. Watch for the indicators mentioned above. There are drenches and injections that can protect a tree, but if your landscape trees, or your street trees, are infested the only remedy is to remove and chip the tree.
Scientist across the country and Canada are working on ways to stem the tide of this invasive species. One of the things they are studying are parasitoid wasps that attack the larvae of the EAB. Let’s hope the solution is found soon.
Jolene Wallace is the consumer horticulture educator for Cornell Cooperative Extension in Clinton County. Contact her at 561-7450 or jmw442@cornell.edu.
