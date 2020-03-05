The nation is better off for having witnessed Pete Buttigieg's historical presidential campaign this past year.
The former mayor of South Bend, Ind. refreshingly reminded us how our leaders should think, act and behave.
Buttigieg suspended his campaign last weekend after falling behind in the polls just before Super Tuesday. Prior to that, he had done well, winning the Democratic Party Iowa caucus, and turning in strong showings in New Hampshire and Nevada.
A drop in South Carolina seemed to signal the end for his campaign, and he opted to leave the race and endorse Joe Biden for the Democratic ticket in a move of party harmony.
Buttigieg's campaign was historic in that he was the first openly gay man to win party delegates in a run for president.
Although only 38, the mayor has built an impressive resume.
A Harvard grad and Rhodes Scholar, he also served his country for 8 years as an intelligence officer in the U.S. Naval Reserves as a lieutenant, including a seven-month tour in Afghanistan in 2014.
But Mayor Pete, as he became known on the campaign trail, is more than just an impressive piece of paper.
He spoke passionately, and oh so eloquently, about his ideas for the future of the country, leaving most who listened quite impressed.
On the debate stage, Buttigieg handled himself with distinction, offering a wide variety of ideas that were focused on bringing people together instead of division.
Buttigieg conducted himself most professionally and seemed to genuinely care about people and their plights in life.
Watching him gave hope that the office of the presidency can perhaps some day regain the stature and respect that many bemoan has been lost.
Although Buttigieg was the first openly gay major presidential candidate, his sexuality was usually a footnote in his campaign. The focus was on his policies and record rather than his personal life, and that's the way it should be.
The North Country has some experience with that.
Daniel Stewart became the first openly-gay person ever elected as a mayor in the state of New York in 1999 when he won the position in the City of Plattsburgh.
Stewart, who was a city councilor for six years before being elected mayor, served as mayor for six and a half years before leaving to take a state post in the administration of then-Gov. George E. Pataki.
As it was with Buttigieg, the focus on Stewart's political career was mainly on his policies and actions rather than his sexuality.
Stewart's sexuality only came up when it was germane to an issue such as the controversial Rev. Fred Phelps and his Westboro Baptist Church coming to town to protest a gay mayor in 2005.
For the most part, people in Plattsburgh seemed to care more about the city tax rate, services and whether the pothole on their street would be fixed, than they did Stewart's personal life.
They certainly didn't care about his sexuality when he organized a caravan of senior citizens to travel north across the Canadian border to LaColle, Que. to receive flu shots when there was a shortage of them in this country in 2004.
That move was hailed as a great humanitarian effort on both sides of the border, and it was.
Yes, there are still homophobic tendencies in this world and even here in the North Country, but we've certainly come a long way in recent decades and seem to be headed in the right direction of remembering that people are people regardless of who they love.
Mayor Pete and Mayor Dan have both shown great bravery for stepping up to lead even though they know there are those out there that hate them just for being different.
Thanks to their efforts we have seen that leadership begins with knowledge, strength, wisdom, courage, composure, kindness and compassion more than anything else.
Hopefully we will see more candidates with those positive human traits in our future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.