Last week’s article presented 20 questions on vehicle and traffic law (VTL), traffic control devices, and traffic safety. Hopefully you took the test and kept your answers handy. This article repeats the questions and includes the answers. See how you did.
True or False
• At an intersection where you are going straight but can’t get past the intersection because of backed up traffic, it is illegal to enter the intersection. [True – if you are going straight and can’t clear the intersection you cannot enter it]
• Lower speeds and the lack of left turns in roundabouts cut fatalities by approximately 90 % and injuries by approximately 75 % compared to traditional intersections with stop signs and traffic signals. [True – Florida State DOT and the FHWA]
• If a fire hydrant is lacking a NO PARKING sign, it is legal to park in front of the hydrant. [False – Statutory rules, including no parking in front of a fire hydrant, do not need to be signed to be enforced]
• If your vehicle has daytime running lights, you are not required to turn on your headlights when your wipers are on. [False – Full headlights and taillights are mandatory]
• If it is safe to do so, you may legally cross a double solid line when passing a bicyclist riding on the shoulder. [True – part of the move over laws]
• When there are no sidewalks, NYS VTL requires pedestrians to walk on the LEFT facing oncoming traffic; it also requires bicyclists to ride on the right WITH traffic. [True]
• When approaching a STOP sign at an intersection, you must stop AT THE STOP SIGN. [False – a stop sign assigns right-of-way. VTL requires you to stop at the stop bar, if no stop bar at the painted crosswalk, if no painted crosswalk at a point where cross traffic can be seen]
• Covering your license plate with a clear plastic cover is legal. [False – no cover is legal]
• You pull over to the shoulder of the road to make a phone call. While stopped on the shoulder, it is illegal to keep your right turn signal on. [True – Use hazard lights]
• Rear seat passengers 16 years old and older are not required to wear seatbelts. [False – all rear-seat passengers must be belted since 2020]
Multiple choice questions
• If a town snowplow hits and damages your rural mailbox, the municipality that owns the snowplow must repair the mailbox within a) 48 hours, b) one week, c) by the following April 1st, d) is under no obligation to repair it. [d – no obligation – Highway law Section 319 and opinion of Attorney General]
• The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration assesses driver error in: a) 50 %, b) 75 %, c) 88 %, or d) 94 % of all traffic crashes. [d – 94 %]
• At a signalized intersection, you are facing a green light and want to turn left, but there is a string of oncoming traffic. You should: a) stop at the stop bar and wait, b) go straight so as not to hold up traffic behind you, c) turn right and then make a U-turn, d) proceed into the intersection and wait for a break in oncoming traffic or the light to change, then complete your left turn. [d – if no other vehicle ahead of you is preparing for a left turn - p. 46, NYS Driver’s Manual]
• A conviction for texting while driving carries: a) 0, b) 2, c) 3, d) 5 driver violation points. [d – 5 points]
• Traffic control devices (signs, signals, and pavement markings) apply to; a) public streets and highways, b) bikeways, c) private roads open to public travel, d) all of these. [d]
• Parking is prohibited: a) within 20 feet of a crosswalk at an intersection, b) within 15 feet of a fire hydrant, c) on a crosswalk, d) on a sidewalk, e) where prohibited by an official sign, f) all of these. [f – all of these]
• Under which three of the following five conditions are U-turns prohibited: a) upon any curve or upon the approach to, or near the crest of a grade where such motor vehicle cannot be seen by another driver within 500 feet, b) within a school zone, c) on any roadway with a speed limit over 40 mph, d) where official signs prohibit U-turns, e) on a highway with 4 or more lanes? [a, b, and d]
• Which type of sign is used to inform road users of traffic regulations and laws and is used to control vehicle, bicycle, and pedestrian movement: a) regulatory, b) warning, c) guide and information? [a - regulatory]
• Which of the following traffic control devices are regulatory signs and legally must be obeyed: a) SPEED LIMIT 45, b) NO PARKING, c) curve left sign with advisory speed plaque of 40 mph, d) WEIGHT LIMIT 10 TONS, E) DEAD END? [a, b, and d (c and e are warning signs)]
• Fines for a speed limit violation are doubled for speeding in a: a) city, b) work zone, c) school speed zone, d) tunnel? [b and c]
Most of these questions are straight forward, laws and information that all drivers should know. If you did well (at least 17 right), keep up the good work. If you didn’t do so well, maybe you should enroll in a driver safety class or at least get a driver’s manual and read up on the information therein. And keep reading these weekly articles on VTL and traffic safety.
— Dave Werner is vice chairman of the Franklin County Traffic Safety Board.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.