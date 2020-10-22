Terri Clark and Co. put out classic Christmas record

One of the fondest memories of my Saranac High School sports days evolved during my senior year. I would bring my guitar on several “away games” and sing for everybody as we arrived/departed the venue we were playing at.
I never wanted to go home with my parents in their car because I knew we were going to have some good times on the bus. So, I rode the bus home with my guitar and myself.
Looking back now, I know how cherished those moments were with my fellow athletes. They also “chose” to ride the bus home.
One of the artists we chose to play was Terri Clark. It’s funny now to look back. Who would have thought that I would meet her, and eventually write songs for Terri? Crazy, right?
Terri’s Christmas album, “It’s Christmas...Cheers!”, has been a long time coming. She even admits to not being able to make one due to not feeling “able” enough to make the right album that everybody has not heard.
So, she brought in some friends. These friends consist of Vince Gill, Dierks Bentley, Ricky Skaggs, and more.
You will find yourself singing along to the track list:
1)- Winter Wonderland
2)- Jingle Bells
3)- The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)
4)- I’ll Be Home For Christmas
5)- Cowboy Christmas (featuring Ricky Skaggs)
6)- Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! (Dierks Bentley)
7)- Silent Night (featuring Vince Gill)
8)- Up On The Housetop
9)- Silver Bells (featuring The Oak Ridge Boys)
10)- Away In A Manager (with Pam Tillis & Suzy Bogguss)
I, for one, need a good Christmas album to bring me back to the holidays. Yes, Terri Clark is known as a “90’s” artist. However, she has hung in there and made a name for herself including being inducted as a Grand Ole Opry Member.
That speaks volumes in her as an artist alone. She will never have to seek a stage…because one is always waiting for her at the Opry House.
Grab this album and enjoy. Sometime it’s good to get away from the bells and whistles of Taylor Swift, and Carrie Underwood. Let’s support these artists that once were, and not forgotten.
This girl obviously gives it 5 High Peaks.
Born and raised in the Adirondack Mountains of Upstate New York, Amanda Martin moved to Nashville, TN directly out of high school. Amanda has 20 years experience as a published singer/songwriter. Contact Amanda at amandarae24@hotmail.com.
