In last month’s column I posed the question “Is the Internet Responsible for our current Political Divide?” to which Iunequivocally answered, “Yes, partially”.
In this column I want to examine a specific issue that has been politicized mainly through the Internet: Vaccination.
Until very recently vaccines have been low-level, weak replications of a virus that is injected into our bloodstream so that our bodies will recognize it and produce antibodies to seek and destroy the intruder.
HOW TIMES HAVE CHANGED
I’m sure that sounded counter-intuitive to the early 19th century patients. I can imagine myself at that time reacting, “Really? You plan to protect me from smallpox by injecting me with smallpox?’ How does that work? Is it like “hair of the dog” where the cure for a hangover is more alcohol?
The good news is, within our lifetime, a newer and safer procedure is being used. Thanks to the work of Scientists Ugur Sahin and OzlemTureci developing cancer-fighting antibodies, Pfizer was able to produce the Covid vaccine we are currently using in our hometown. And I think that fits the premise for this column as I view this new vaccination method as gene technology., once according to Victoria Forster, on the Forbes website, “...people are still reluctant to get the shot. There are several common reasons for this ranging from some which are more reasonable to the downright absurd (think 5G and microchips). One of the most popular circulating mistruths at the moment is that mRNA vaccines will alter your DNA, with pseudoscientific content flooding social networks such as Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. The good news is that they simply can’t do this, which will come as a disappointment to some who were hoping that this might be their chance for superpowers, but where did this belief in DNA-changing vaccines come from? I think people are concerned that because this is genetic material injected into the body, could it somehow mix in with your own genetic material and change it,” said Sara Riordan, President of the National Society of Genetic Counselors.”
FACEBOOK POLICY
Recently a possible promising event has happened.
According to the Washington Post, Facebook, the internet’s largest social medium has begun to tighten its policy for allowing users to post fake news especially with regard to the current Covid pandemic and the issues surrounding vaccines and vaccination. Facebook says it’s going to remove common misleading claims about vaccines after allowing health misinformation to flourish on its platform for years.
The company is going further than its decision to just flag misleading claims about the coronavirus vaccines debunked by government health agencies amid public health efforts to boost confidence in the immunizations.
Soon Facebook will not publish claims including that vaccines are toxic, cause autism or that it’s safer to get the disease they’re intended to prevent.
To complicate this issue even more, the March 6-7 issue of the Wall Street journal ( a moderately right-leaning source of news) in their Opinion section has the article ,”Fact-Checking Facebook’s Fact Checkers”.
The gist of the article is “The media giant (Facebook) is employing left-wing vetters to limit scientific debate” and gives examples where the Facebook fact-checkers came to biased conclusions.
One example of this so-called bias was an opinion piece in the WSJ that said the US would have herd immunity by April 21. When this opinion piece was cited on the Facebook page, the Facebook fact-checkers flagged the WSJ conclusion as misleading. Not to be outdone, the WSJ fact-checkers responded that “ This is counter-opinion masquerading as fact checking”.
Whew, so the WSJ unnamed opinion piece writer doubts the veracity of the unnamed Facebook fact-checkers who doubt the WSJ fact-checkers!
How far down this rabbit hole are you prepared to go?! How similar is this to a screaming fit between two toddlers shouting, “You started it!’, “No, you started it !” (pardon the over-abundance of punctuation marks.)
The core of this type of disagreement rests upon who you trust to tell you the truth. And, as I am pretty sure that I have probably said before, it depends mostly on which political clan you belong to.
Usually this ranges from immediate family and friends and extends to the news sources you subscribe to and thanks to radio, TV and the Internet you have so many choices. The Internet has made it very, very difficult to be a Centrist and try to squeeze out the truth of claims by the far, far Left and the far, far Right. It’s much easier to remain in a cozy echo chamber.
Because the Internet appears to be in its “Wild West” stage of growth, I think it’s a good idea to adopt a stance that is very hard to achieve. Patience.
Dr. Stewart A. Denenberg is an emeritus professor of computer science at Plattsburgh State, retiring recently after 30 years there. Before that, he worked as a technical writer, programmer and consultant to the U.S. Navy and private Industry. Send comments and suggestions to his blog at www.tec-soc.blogspot.com, where there is additional text and links. He can also be reached at denenbsa@gmail.com.
