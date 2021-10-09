I wrote the following back in 2010 (In my very first column, https://tinyurl.com/8vndhf54)
“Privacy is not explicitly mentioned as a citizen’s right in the Constitution but most of us would consider our personal privacy an important part of our liberty or individual freedom. As Justice Brandeis in 1890, succinctly put it, “privacy is the right to be let alone.”
However, that definition raises some more questions such as: what exactly do we mean by the phrase, “let alone”? We all understand that being hounded by sensational “journalists” and photographers is certainly not being “let alone” and yet that’s how celebrities are made. Many people make their living by not letting others alone. On the other hand, I would not mind having my photo on the front page above an article that I have written. So, like the stock market, there’s a tradeoff here between risk and reward. The risk is that my article offends but the reward is that, by giving up some privacy, I have shared my views with more people than I normally could.
As the Internet has grown, we have discovered new, more sophisticated ways to invade our privacy. On the other hand, privacy is an important and very old survival trait we have developed to protect us from harm. However, we sometimes lower our wall of privacy with good friends --- especially if it concerns an issue or problem in our life. Before we can lower the wall however, we have to trust the other person to respect our privacy and in some cases to keep the discussion secret.
ENHANCE THE EXPERIENCE
Since the 1990s, we have come to rely on systems that raise the chance of privacy invasion. For example, consider that most or at least many automobiles offer a navigation system that directs us to our destination visually on a map showing our location. Well, unbeknownst to us, this system can also store where we’ve been and for how long, purportedly to “enhance our driving experience”.
Now far be it for me to imply that this information could be sold to other companies who could possibly use it to beef up whatever profile they could have been building on you. If you knew that ahead of time, then everything’s splendid, but if you didn’t then shouldn’t you get some percentage of the sale or at least be notified that some of your data has been sold? Of course you should. But here is an example of the risk vs reward choice: For me, the reward of having a robot navigator outweighs the risk of my location data being used to enhance my profile. There is one more factor to consider,
Individuals may not have the time or knowledge to make informed choices, or may not have reasonable alternatives available. In support of this view, Jensen and Potts showed that most privacy policies are above the reading level of the average person. (Jensen, Carlos , “Privacy policies as decision-making tools: an evaluation of online privacy notices”, 2004)
“Andrew Grove, co-founder and former CEO of Intel Corporation, offered his thoughts on internet privacy in an interview published in May 2000: “Privacy is one of the biggest problems in this new electronic age. At the heart of Internet culture is a force that wants to find out everything about you. And once it has found out everything about you and two hundred million others, that’s a very valuable asset, and people will be tempted to trade and do commerce with that asset. This wasn’t the information that people were thinking of when they called this the information age.”
THE RIGHT TO PRIVACY
A broader and more detailed definition is:
The right to privacy is our right to keep a domain around us, which includes all those things that are part of us, such as our body, home, property, thoughts, feelings, secrets and identity. The right to privacy gives us the ability to choose which parts in this domain can be accessed by others, and to control the extent, manner and timing of the use of those parts we choose to disclose.
After over 20 years, we have made little progress toward solving the problem of Internet Privacy, but on the bright side we haven’t yet given up, so there is a glimmer of hope on the horizon.
A spin-off from the issue of Internet Privacy has been how the Internet has broadened the interpretation of “Intellectual Property”. In olden times (Before Computers), the law was clear on what constituted Intellectual Property.
Michael J. Quinn in “Ethics for the Information Age” defines Intellectual Property as “any unique product of the human intellect that has commercial value. Examples of intellectual property are books, music, movies, plays, paintings, chemical formulas etc.” When computer software came onto the scene it became included in the definition.
So, not only is the software that I am using to type this article the intellectual property of Microsoft, the article itself, after being published will become the intellectual property of the Press-Republican. And that’s OK with me — being famous is enough for me.
Finally, the most colorful and concise definition of the difference between secrecy and privacy that I’ve run across:
“It’s no secret why I am going to the Men’s room but I still want some privacy.” --- Unknown Source.
