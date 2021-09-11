I was told stories about living through the 1918 Flu Pandemic by my mother and father and it sounded horrible.
“It is estimated that about 500 million people or one-third of the world’s population became infected with this virus. The number of deaths was estimated to be at least 50 million worldwide with about 675,000 occurring in the United States. Worldwide. Initially, they dealt with the situation with strategies “such as isolation, quarantine, good personal hygiene, use of disinfectants, and limitations of public gatherings, which were applied unevenly.”
It was not until the 1930s that vaccinations were available.
(https://www.cdc.gov/flu/pandemic-resources/1918-commemoration/1918-pandemic-history)
Because vaccines did not exist at that time, there was no effective weapon to combat the scourge. But they did what they could with what they had. Isolation, quarantine and limitations of public gatherings were ordered for the common good. Did that cause the same sorts of issues that we are currently experiencing? The short answer would be “YES” according to the article, “The Mask Slackers of 1918” by Christine Hauser in the New York Times — that H1N1 virus in 1914 was shorter lived but in many aspects worse than our ongoing COVID misfortune.
For example, some photos from the article that represent the flavor of the times: In Fig 1 we see an assortment of some men and women, one of whom makes no bones about her opinion, “Wear a mask / or go to jail”.
In Fig 2 we can see the various strategies suggested to the citizens of New York City. They range from opening church windows to arresting ‘open face sneezers’. People were certainly more trusting of their government back then.
Fig 3 shows the conflict between Anti-Maskers and everyone else.
To me, what’s interesting is the similarity of the 1918 divide that is occurring now in real time.
When statistics gathering stopped in 1918, the death toll in the US was 675,000. As of this writing there have been about 40 million COVID-19 cases with a bit over 650,000 deaths and the rate of death is increasing due to the new Delta variant of the virus. Do we really want to beat this record?
The best way, according to most sane scientists to curtail this scourge is vaccination, which will insure that fewer and fewer COVID cases appear and consequently the spread will decrease. This is not rocket science but there remain enough anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers and “freedom fighters’ ‘ who will not be vaccinated.
I can see why someone wouldn’t submit to the vaccination protocol using the following reasoning: ” They might be thinking, “Wait, you want to inject the same germs into me to kill those germs?”. But that’s how it used to work before the mRNA technology came into being. “
“These new vaccines are a new type of vaccine to protect against infectious diseases. mRNA vaccines teach our cells how to make a protein—or even just a piece of a protein—that triggers an immune response inside our bodies.” (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus)
However, for all of this powerful medical technology to really work, 70-80% of us need to actually be vaccinated.
We don’t allow a kid to attend school if he or she hasn’t had a measles vaccination or show proof of already coming down with the disease which, like the vaccination allows the body to create antibodies to fight the infection. Why do we bar them from school? Because measles can easily be spread, kill the child, or the child within a pregnant woman.
This is a public health problem which requires strong and sometimes harsh measures like the forced rules in 1914. Why? For the common good, because if every person rejects the vaccine then we all suffer. This is a case where the common good overrides the wishes and desires of the individual. This is a problem too big for the states to handle. It needs to be administered at the highest level through our federally elected government and there has to be some reward as well as some teeth in it. Sending dissenters to jail in 1914 not only seems harsh but will have the counter-effect of energizing the dissenters.
A recent PR editorial implored those who are not yet vaccinated to “Get Vaccinated.“ “It hasn’t been tested” is no excuse as the FDA has finally blessed it with their approval. “I’m healthy as an ox and I won’t catch it” is also no excuse as you can carry and spread the virus and show no symptons.
If you follow religious values, you love your neighbor as much as you love yourself. If you can’t do that, at least show them some compassion.
Get Vaccinated, and convince your loved ones and friends to get vaccinated.
It’s the right thing to do.
Dr. Stewart A. Denenberg is an emeritus professor of computer science at Plattsburgh State, retiring recently after 30 years there. Before that, he worked as a technical writer, programmer and consultant to the U.S. Navy and private Industry. Send comments and suggestions to his blog at www.tec-soc.blogspot.com, where there is additional text and links. He can also be reached at denenbsa@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.